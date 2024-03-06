NewLeftHeader

Locals share how they stay fueled and fit in LB Community Clinic’s LiveWell video outreach

Councilwoman Sue Kempf and Laguna Health Club owner Doug Schulein join Dr. Jorge Rubal for a fun and informative look at personal fitness in episode six of Laguna Beach Community Clinic’s LiveWell video outreach. It was largely filmed onsite at the Laguna Health Club.

Photos courtesy of LB Community Clinic

Councilwoman Sue Kempf and Laguna Beach Community Clinic CEO and Chief Medical Director Dr. Jorge Rubal

The video opens with an overview of pre- and post-workout nutrition by the clinic’s Registered Dietitian Nutritionist Ana Salazar, MS, RDN. Viewers will learn how best to fuel up for optimal workout performance and what to eat afterward to support muscle repair and growth.

(L-R) Doug Schulein, owner of Laguna Health Club, Sue Kempf and Dr. Rubal

“I always tell patients to aim for 150 minutes of exercise each week, emphasizing strength training because we know it helps build muscle, increase bone density and improve overall strength,” said Dr. Rubal, the clinic’s CEO and chief medical director. “We want to get the message out there in a way that’s friendly and encouraging, that’s why I’m so grateful for Sue and Doug, they underscore the community aspect of fitness.”

Schulein, who has owned the Laguna Health Club for the past 18 years, remarked in the video, “I love to help people; that’s why I’m in this business. It really is a gym for everyone; it’s designed for all ages, from the 14-year-old athlete to the 75-year-old recovering from an injury.”

Doug Schulein and Dr. Rubal

Kempf, a long-time member of the Laguna Health Club, visits three times a week, focusing on a half hour of stretching and a half hour of strength training. When asked the biggest benefit she experiences from her time working out, she replied, “general happiness.”

That’s what Schulein hopes everyone will experience. “If it’s fun, people will come back, and if they come back, they’re going to get healthy,” he said.

 

