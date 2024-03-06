NewLeftHeader

This week in Breakers sports 120823

Friday, Dec. 8

TBA – Girls Basketball vs. TBA in Orangewood Academy Tournament

5 p.m. – Boys Soccer vs. Laguna Hills

Saturday, Dec. 9

TBA – Girls Soccer vs. TBA at Big West Tournament

TBA – Girls Basketball vs. TBA in Orangewood Academy Tournament

Monday, Dec. 11

5 p.m. – Boys Soccer at University

6:30 p.m. – Girls Basketball vs. Whitney

Tuesday, Dec. 12

3 p.m. – Girls Water Polo at Newport Harbor

Wednesday, Dec. 13

7 p.m. – Boys Basketball at San Clemente

Thursday, Dec. 14

4 p.m. – Girls Water Polo vs. Huntington Beach

Friday, Dec. 15

6:30 p.m. – Boys Soccer vs. Tesoro

7 p.m. – Boys Basketball vs. Aliso Niguel

Saturday, Dec. 16

TBA – Girls Soccer vs. TBD in the Best of the West Tournament

Past week’s results

Monday, Dec. 4

Boys Soccer lost at Aliso Niguel, 4-0

Girls Basketball beat Yorba Linda, 50-25, in the Orangewood Academy Tournament

Tuesday, Dec. 5

Girls Basketball lost to Orangewood Academy, 77-15,  in Orangewood Academy Tournament

Girls Soccer won at University, 1-0

Wednesday, Dec. 6

Girls Water Polo lost to Orange Lutheran, 15-4, at Santiago Canyon College

 

