LagunaTunes holds holiday sing-along at Susi Q

LagunaTunes holds holiday sing-along at Susi Q

Fresh off their successful November concert (Holiday Mojo!), about 25 members of LagunaTunes Community Chorus hoped to start an annual tradition with a holiday sing-along this week at the Susi Q Center. Audience members were treated to cookies and cider (courtesy of the Susi Q), and song booklets with all the words. Selections included popular favorites such as “Jingle Bells,” “Silent Night” and “Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer” – but with an added twist: A custom version of “The Twelve Days of Christmas” specific to Laguna Beach (picture a crow in a eucalyptus tree!).

LagunaTunes singers

Click on photo for a larger image

Courtesy of LagunaTunes

LagunaTunes Community Chorus singing holiday favorites at Susi Q

Directed by LagunaTunes member Patti Jo Kiraly, the audience sang a round in two parts. The message? “You can sing better than you thought you could.” Laughter, music and fun…participants left vowing to do this again next year.

Although many members of LagunaTunes are accomplished musicians, many can’t read music and have never sung with a group before. The emphasis is on learning, sharing the experience and seeing how cooperative effort can result in an enjoyable performance.

The chorus is led by Bob Gunn, former long-time director of Orange County’s Men Alive chorus and Laguna’s St. Mary’s choir.

LagunaTunes is a 501(c)(3) organization that provides choral singing to everyone with no auditions. Funding is by the FOA Foundation and the lodging establishments and City of Laguna Beach.

For more information, visit www.lagunatuneschorus.org

 

