JoAnne Artman Gallery presents Year of The Rabbit 120823

JoAnne Artman Gallery presents Year of The Rabbit: Celebrating 15 Years in Laguna Beach

JoAnne Artman Gallery has announced a significant milestone in the history of the space, celebrating their 15-year anniversary in Laguna Beach. The year 2023 signifies the Year of the Rabbit in the Chinese Zodiac. The sign of the Rabbit is a symbol of longevity, peace and prosperity according to the astrological charts. Likewise, rabbit years are believed to bring happiness and a dash of luck and good fortune.

The Year of the Rabbit: Celebrating 15 years in Laguna Beach exhibition is now on view through December 31, 2023.

joanne artman building

Photos courtesy of JoAnne Artman Gallery

JoAnne Artman Gallery

JoAnne Artman Gallery opened its inaugural space in 2008 in Laguna Beach, as one of the only contemporary art galleries in the neighborhood when, with a bit of luck and good fortune, the 326 North Coast Highway gallery space remarkably became available (this location happened to be Artman’s favorite space in Orange County).

Over the past 15 years, the gallery has expanded with its second location in the heart of Chelsea, N.Y. and most recently with an additional location on Laguna Beach’s Gallery Row at 346 N. Coast Highway.

joanne artman bunny grid

America Martin’s “Bunny Grid” – available individually

These exciting expansions enable JoAnne Artman Gallery to continue offering the acclaimed and dynamic shows for which it is known, while broadening its development in showcasing further new arrivals and backroom inventory at its flagship 326 N. Coast Highway Laguna Beach location.

Looking to the future and toward the gallery’s incredible relationship with Laguna Beach, JoAnne Artman Gallery will continue delivering thought-provoking exhibitions with exciting and innovative art by some of the world’s best talents.

joanne artman sunshine bunny

America Martin, “Sunshine Bunny,” oil and acrylic on canvas

JoAnne Artman Gallery would like to thank their award-winning artists, loyal clients, as well as everyone who has visited the gallery, for their continued support. They are looking forward to many more years of exhibiting captivating art.

JoAnne Artman Gallery, with locations at: 326 N. Coast Highway, Laguna Beach; 346 N. Coast Highway, Laguna Beach and 511A W. 22nd St., New York, N.Y.

For more information, contact JoAnne Artman at 949.510.5481; email This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. and visit www.joanneartmangallery.com.

 

