Holiday Online Shopping Scams 120823

Holiday Online Shopping Scams

By Nicole Rice, Community Services Officer, Crime Prevention, LBPD

Scammers will use large name brands to draw in victims. Their goal is to trick the consumer into proving credit card information.

Protect yourself from holiday online shopping scams

Here are some scams to look out for this holiday season:

Scam #1:

Typically, most scams use fear to force the consumer to make a decision quickly. One scam is to send the user an email from a large name brand suggesting they will shut down the user’s account if they do not pay a fee. They include a link in the email to conveniently entice the consumer to click and fix the account. The scammer can also suggest there is an issue with the user’s account and the only way to correct it is by paying a fee. This is not a common practice for businesses to do. Take a minute to do some research, and do not click on the links in the email.

Scam #2:

The user receives an email or text alert about an expensive order that they did not purchase. This again creates fear and the need to immediately correct the problem. The scammers include a link to cancel the order and the user is directed to submit all their personal account information, including their personal credit/debit card number. For most large brands, you can go directly to their website to fix a wrong order; do not click on the links attached in an email.

Scam #3:

The user will receive a notification for a wrong delivery on their recent order. Scammers will impersonate a postal service company and text or email the person that their package was delivered. The message includes a link to click if the order was not delivered to the right address. Once the link is clicked, it will direct the user to insert their personal information to correct the problem. Scammers use this technique because they hope that you have made an order recently, and you will not question the alert text or email.

Stay alert and safe this holiday season, and always double check emails or texts before you click on a link. Happy Holidays!

 

