NewLeftHeader

Donate toys to kids in need through 120823

Share this story

Donate toys to kids in need through the Spark of Love Toy Drive

Donate toys firefighters with poster

Click on photo for a larger image

Courtesy of City of Laguna Beach

Make a child’s holiday brighter this year by donating toys to the Spark of Love Toy Drive! Toy drop-off locations include Laguna Beach Fire Stations Two, Three and Four as well as City Hall and the Police Department.

 

Shaena Stabler, President & CEO - Shaena@StuNewsLaguna.com

Lana Johnson, Editor - Lana@StuNewsLaguna.com

Tom Johnson, Publisher - Tom@StuNewsLaguna.com

Dianne Russell is our Associate Editor.

Michael Sterling is our Webmaster & Designer.

Mary Hurlbut and Scott Brashier are our photographers.

Alexis Amaradio, Dennis McTighe, Marrie Stone, Sara Hall, Suzie Harrison and Theresa Keegan are our writers and/or columnists.

In Memoriam - Stu Saffer and Barbara Diamond.

Email: Editor@StuNewsLaguna.com with news releases, letters, etc.

949.212.1499

Email: Shaena@StuNewsLaguna.com for questions about advertising

949.315.0259

*The content and ads in this publication do not necessarily reflect the opinions or views of the publisher.

© 2023 2S Publishing, LLC - All Rights Reserved.