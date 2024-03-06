NewLeftHeader

No Square Theatre: Universal moments – both happy and profound – are captured in songs in newest production

By THERESA KEEGAN

Everyone’s life has at least one moment that changes everything. Stay home. Travel afar. Remain silent. Speak up. Live alone. Commit to a partner. These life-changing decisions link together the music of Songs for a New World, the newest undertaking by No Square Theatre that opens Friday, Dec. 8 and runs for two weekends through Dec. 18.

“It’s not a traditional musical,” said Music Director Roxanna Ward. “It’s a song cycle. It’s like telling a story through music, but the songs are all interwoven about one moment in people’s lives.”

no square cast

Click on photo for a larger image

Photos by Ella Wyatt

Jamaal Walker (standing on the box) and other cast members rehearse in the minimal stage settings

The show, written by Tony Award-winning composer Jason Robert Brown, invites people in with its universal appeal about how life can change – for better or worse – based on one decision. The life-changing moments are universal, which makes this a play for the ages, and the content covers a huge swath of settings.

From the deck of a 1492 Spanish sailing ship to a high-rise ledge overlooking Fifth Avenue in New York City, the audience is transported to different scenes within the minimalistic stage setting.

“Every single song in this show – the lyrics and the music – is so beautiful,” said Ella Wyatt, artistic director of No Square Theatre. “Everyone will be able to connect to different songs because the themes are universal. It’s about hope and navigating this thing we call life.”

no square couple dancing

Click on photo for a larger image

Braxton McGrath and Erin Tierney practice some simple choreography to accompany the musical

Ward became aware of the show, which had its off-Broadway debut in 1995, when she first heard an artist sing “Stars and the Moon,” a song about what a woman values in her relationships. “I thought ‘Well, this is different.’” She tracked down the music and has been an unabashed fan of Songs for a New World ever since. The music still moves her.

“This show has a lasting impact on people. As we started rehearsing, tears came to my eyes because of what is going on in the world right now,” said Ward who explained that among many situations throughout the show, there’s a scene with a soldier and his mother.

“They’re all telling their stories and we’ve all got stories,” said Ward.

Without dialogue, it is strictly the music that carries the show, explained director Sabrina Brown.

no square woman

Click on photo for a larger image

Julia Buis is one of eight people cast in “Songs for a New World” – twice as many as the original show

“This is a demanding show,” she said. “I thought casting would be hard.” Quite the opposite happened for this show, which is her No Square directorial debut. During the weeklong audition process, talented vocalists just kept arriving, all seeking a part. Many even had a story to tell about how the show impacted their own lives.

Click open story button to continue reading…

 

“We had such an amazing turnout of people who wanted to tell these stories I decided to double up,” said Brown. There will be eight performers, rather than the four called for in the original 1995 script. There are solos, duets and harmonies and Brown is thrilled with the outcome.

“We now have this amazing sound,” she said of the cast. “They are each putting so much energy and beauty to connecting their own personal stories with the song…they each bring us on the journey.”

The musical accompaniment is also enhanced. In addition to the piano, there will be drum and string players.

“It’s going to be very musical,” said Ward. “It’s also very funny.”

In connecting it into the holiday season, Wyatt explained there’s a song about how Mrs. Claus feels being married to Santa.

no square guy with box

Click on photo for a larger image

Tyler Marshall contemplates a moment that could change his life forever

But Ward takes an introspective approach, associating the music with the winter solstice, the longest night of the year.

“We’re coming onto the solstice (December 21), and I think this show is about that…the darkest, the longest night and discovery,” said Ward. “I think this show could be very much like going into a spiritual moment. And there’s humor in it, too.”

Wyatt, who has been with No Square for more than a dozen years, is excited not only about this show, but also the direction for performances this year as it evolves from the painful closures during the pandemic.

“We have a season that’s a little bit more edgy,” she said. “It’s stuff that’s not done often, but it’s good. We’re hoping to bring in some new audience members.”

Songs for a New World will be performed at 7:30 p.m. on Friday and Saturday, Dec. 8, 9, 15 and 16. There will be a 2 p.m. matinee on Sundays, Dec. 10 and 17. No Square Theatre is located at 384 Legion St., Laguna Beach.

For tickets and more information, click here.

