LAM adds new December events FP 120523

LAM adds new December events

Art Access: Couples in Art, December 9, artwork by artist Lesley Kice Nishigawara

Saturday, Dec. 9, 12:30 p.m.

Art Access: Couples in Art

Join the Laguna Art Museum on an exclusive behind-the-scenes tour of the studios of two award-winning couples: Nobu Nishigawara and Lesley Kice Nishigawara, and Jeff Gillette and Laurie Hassold. This excursion offers a unique opportunity to learn about the works of each couple and preview some pieces from the upcoming 42nd California Cool Art Auction and Benefit. Don’t miss this chance to meet the artists and get a sneak peek of the upcoming event.

Itinerary:

-12:30 p.m. Meet at Laguna Art Museum

-12:45 p.m. Depart LAM for Fullerton

-1:30 p.m. Visit Nobu and Lesley Nishigawara’s private studio

-2:45 p.m. Depart Studio for Costa Mesa

-3:30 p.m. Visit Jeff Gillette and Laurie Hassold’s studio

-4:30 p.m. Depart Studio for Laguna Beach

-5 p.m. Return to Laguna Art Museum

“Movie-Made Los Angeles” – John Trafton – December 9

Saturday, Dec. 9, 1 p.m.

Movie-Made Los Angeles/Lecture and Book Signing

Join film professor and author John Trafton to learn about Laguna’s links to early Hollywood. Meet the author who will be signing copies of his new book, Movie-Made Los Angeles, following the program.

Los Angeles was a cinematic city before the movies arrived. By the dawn of the 20th century, photography, painting and tourism in Southern California provided early filmmakers with a model for how to build a myth-making business and envision ideal moviegoers. In his new book Movie-Made Los Angeles, film professor and author Trafton explores how Hollywood was the product of art forms that flourished here in Laguna Beach. Join LAM for a journey through Southern California’s rise to the movie capital. He will explore the first film shot in California (right here in Laguna), the earliest version of The Wizard of Oz (29 years before Judy Garland wore the ruby slippers), and World War I movies shot in Orange County’s sycamore canyons.

Advance tickets recommended. Museum members: $12, Non-members: $18.

Sunday, Dec. 10, 10 a.m.

Jean Stern presents Historic Artists of Northern California

Art Historian and LAM Curatorial Fellow Jean Stern discusses Historic Artists of Northern California in an hour-long illustrated lecture that examines the principal painters and their influence on the art of Northern California between 1870 and 1920. The lecture will include, among others, Albert Bierstadt (1830-1902), Thomas Hill (1829-1908), William Keith (1838-1911), Frank Mathews (1860-1945) and Lucia K. Mathews (1870-1955), Euphemia Charlton Fortune (1885-1969), John Gamble (1863-1957) and Armin C. Hansen (1886-1957).

Along with several examples of their paintings, Stern will show archival photographs of each artist. The lecture comprises approximately 90 color slides and lasts about 45 minutes with time for questions afterwards.

John Moran Auctioneers & Appraisers are the exclusive auctioneer/appraiser business for the 2023 Jean Stern Presents lectures.

 Advance tickets recommended. Museum members: $12, Non-members: $18.

Duo Tinkerhess - December 14

Thursday, Dec. 14, 7 p.m.

Duo Tinkerhess performs music from the 17th, 18th and 19th centuries on the viola da gamba and triple harp, as well as on the cello and pedal harp. The engaged couple met at the University of Southern California in Los Angeles where they are both currently students. Using period instruments with gut strings, the duo performs works by well-known and lesser-known composers, sparking the interest of amateurs and connoisseurs alike. Their first album of gallant music for cello and pedal harp is currently being edited and will be released in December 2023.

Live! at the Museum is presented in partnership with Laguna Beach Live!

Laguna Live! concerts are partially funded by the lodging establishments and City of Laguna Beach.

Advance tickets recommended. Laguna Art Museum members & Laguna Beach Live! Members: Free, Non-members: $14 per person.

Figure Drawing Workshop - December 15

Friday, Dec. 15, 4-7 p.m.

Art Workshop, Figure Drawing.

Taking inspiration from the exhibition Breaking the Rules: Paul Wonner and Theophilus Brown, join Peter Zokosky, Chair of MFA Drawing + Painting at LCAD, for a figure drawing workshop. Learn the basics on how to draw the human form with a live model. Supplies included with purchase of ticket.

Please note: This workshop will feature a live nude model. All attendees must be 18 years or older.

Advance tickets recommended. Museum members: $30, Non-members: $45.

Series Dates: December 15 and January 19, February 16, 2024.

Storytime Saturday, December 16

Saturday, Dec. 16, 11 a.m.

Storytime Saturday, What to Do with a Box

Bring the little ones to Laguna Art Museum for an interactive Storytime and art-making experience unlike any other. Read-alouds will be supplemented with mindfulness exercises, art-making projects, or in-gallery activities that promote meaningful connections with caregivers and others.

This Month’s Session

This month’s selection is What to Do with a Box by Jane Yolen and Chris Sheban. In partnership with Boys & Girls Club of Laguna Beach, kids will use their imagination and creativity to think of inventive ways to use a box. Using teamwork and engineering, kids will construct a cardboard box fort in our STUDIO/Lab art-making space.

This event is free with museum admission. Kids under 12 always have free admission. Members: Free, Adults: $12, Youth 12 and under: Free, Active Military, Seniors, Students: $9.

Sunday, Dec. 17, 1 p.m.

Film Screening, Theophilus Brown, More than Meets the Eye

Join LAM in the gallery for a documentary film screening about the life and art of Theophilus Brown. Shaped by WWII and his friendships with a “who’s who” list of luminary artists of his day, Theophilus takes us on the remarkable journey of his life in art.

Brown longed to be an artist from his early childhood. His first accolades came when he placed in an adult art show at the age of 13. Thrust into WWII as part of a heavy weapons company brought his privileged and sheltered upbringing to an end. After the war, he resumed his artistic journey with renewed commitment, meeting and being influenced by a who’s who list of artists including Picasso, Braque, DeKooning, Park, Diebenkorn, Thiebaud, Rothko and more.

 Advance tickets recommended. Museum members: $12, Non-members: $18.

LAM is located at 307 Cliff Drive, Laguna Beach.

For more information, go to: www.lagunaartmuseum.org.

