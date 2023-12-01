NewLeftHeader

Fair Game 120523

Fair Game

By TOM JOHNSON

The ocean is back open…fa-la-la-la-la!

TJ headshot AugLast Wednesday (Nov. 29), the OC Health Care Agency Environmental Health Division closed the open coastal area from Laguna Avenue to Blue Lagoon in Laguna Beach due to a sewage spill. The spill’s volume at the time was estimated to total some 94,500 gallons, and was caused by a break in a force main sewer line in Laguna Beach.

The affected bay water area remained closed until Friday, Dec. 1, when the agency reopened coastal areas from Laguna Avenue to Thalia and Pearl to Blue Lagoon, with the area from Thalia to Pearl remaining closed.

Then, late morning on Sunday, Dec. 3, the City of Laguna Beach sent an advisory announcing the reopening all of ocean areas, stating that water quality monitoring now met all acceptable standards.

So, head back down to the oceanfront we all enjoy, stick your toe in the water and get back at it.

• • •

If your family has ever been touched by the journalism program at Laguna Beach High School, particularly under the tutelage of Jim Brusky, we have some news you should know.

But first, a little bit about Jim. He’s been a LBHS English/Journalism teacher since 2006; he was born in Laguna Beach back in 1976 and he was an Artist, class of ‘95.

We here at Stu News have worked with Jim and his students over the past several years. It’s been invaluable to us, and we’re hoping it’s been the same for his students, who have taken advantage of the opportunities presented to them.

Recently we were informed by one of Jim’s students, Keegan Thomas, of some major health complications the Bruskys are enduring.

Over the last 13 years, Jim, himself, has been challenged by consistent health issues that include a back surgery, two brain surgeries, and most recently, a brain injury that pushed him out of doing what he loves most – teaching.

In fact, Jim told us recently, “I acknowledge that I may very likely never be able to return to the classroom again as my health continues to slide, and unfortunately, things are getting even more complicated in our life.”

Why?

Just a few weeks past, the Brusky family also learned that Jim’s wife, Rachel, has been diagnosed with breast cancer. She began her fight in the middle of last month with a double mastectomy.

Add to this that the Bruskys have three young children to care for and you can just imagine the difficulties and challenges the family is facing.

Back to Keegan Thomas. Recently he established a GoFundeMe account for the Brusky family.

“As an ex-student and friend of Mr. Brusky, I can say there is no one else I hold in higher esteem,” said Thomas, who is now 20. “As a teacher he exemplified integrity and academic excellence by always pushing and supporting students to do their best. As a friend I can say he is one of the most compassionate, inspirational, loyal and wise human beings I know.”

He added, “(Jim) and his family have been servants of our community for decades; it would be so wonderful in return, for our community to show them our love and support during a very trying time.”

The GoFundMe can be found here. As of last night, $11,591 has been raised toward the $50,000 goal.

• • •

The California Coastal Commission meets next week December 13-15 at the Dream Inn in Santa Cruz for their December meeting. The agenda may be found here.

Items affecting Laguna Beach are:

–An appeal concerning the Laguna Royale Condominiums regarding a permit that the City of Laguna Beach allowed for repair of approximately 15,600 sq. ft. of elevated deck area and removal and replacement of deck railings with glass guardrails at all units and common area decks and “after-the-fact” coastal development permit for repairs and modifications to the structures and individual units. The condos are located at 31423 Coast Highway.

–An application to construct a two-story, 30-ft.-high, 3,552-sq.-ft.-single family home and attached 489-sq.-ft. garage at 1007 Gaviota Drive.

• • •

If you’re like me, sometimes finding gifts for certain people on your gift-giving lists can be tough. Some of them seem to fall under the category, “they have everything.”

If that rings a bell to you, this just might be a feel-good gift for a number of reasons. “Inspire your family with the gift of art,” by purchasing Laguna Art Museum memberships.

Here are membership benefits that your gift could include: unlimited daily admissions; discounts on the many select ticket events throughout the year; receive invites to exhibition openings; receive access to complimentary activities in the STUDIO/Lab; get access to curated domestic and international travel opportunities; receive discounts at the Museum store; receive enrollment in NARM and get free or discounted admission to more than 1,100 museums.

To explore all membership levels, go here.

• • •

Now, if you’re still up in the air over the gift of the museum, let’s look at the event calendar for December, and see what’s offered as an example:

–The month started with a sip and shop as you step into the holidays with an evening of live music! Interwoven within the festive evening were two live musical moments featuring recognizable and beloved holiday classics. They were presented in collaboration with the Pacific Vocal Series, featuring Laguna Beach local and international mezzo soprano Kayleigh Decker and pianist Cheryl Lin Fielding.

–There was a lecture by historian Daniell Cornell discussing the evolution of the work and lives of Theophilus Brown and Paul Wonner. Cornell spoke about these artists’ perspective as Bay Area Figurative artists both prior to and following the development of queer art theory.

–Still coming is an exclusive behind-the-scenes tour of the studios of two award-winning couples: Nobu Nishigawara and Lesley Kice Nishigawara, and Jeff Gillette and Laurie Hassold

–or, join film professor and author John Trafton to learn about Laguna’s links to early Hollywood. Meet the author who will be signing copies of his new book, Movie-Made Los Angeles, following the program.

–and it continues with a lecture on historic artists, a Live! At the Museum Concert; a workshop using a live model to present Figure Drawing; in the middle of the month is a Storytime Saturday that includes an interactive story and art, and a documentary film screening.

So, as you can see, for the person who has everything, this just might be something memorable.

 

