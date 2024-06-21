NewLeftHeader

Meet Pet of the Week Bambi 120523

Meet Pet of the Week Bambi

This Bambi doesn’t live in the forest, but she does want to live in your home. This beautiful and loving Dobie mix is 1 1/2 years old and is very affectionate once she gets to know you. She is spayed and loves other dogs and would do well in a home that has another dog to be friends with.

Nancy Goodwin, shelter director, is hoping to have Bambi adopted as soon as possible.

Pet of the Week Bambi

Courtesy of the Laguna Beach Animal Shelter

Meet Bambi, a friendly and beautiful Dobie mix

The Laguna Beach Animal Shelter adoption procedures are designed to make sure that both the potential family and the animal adopted are in the very best situation possible. Due to their approach to adoption, their return rate is 5% as compared to the national return rate of 50%.

The Laguna Beach Animal Shelter is located at 20612 Laguna Canyon Road. Call 949.497.3552, or go to the website for information on adoption procedures, www.puplagunabeach.org/our-pets.php.

 

