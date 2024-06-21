NewLeftHeader

A Love Letter to Laguna Beach 120523

A Love Letter to Laguna Beach: LB Garden Club announces creation of mural

Since 1928, the Laguna Beach Garden Club has been a group of dedicated members with one goal, to serve the community and make a difference wherever they can. In 2022, the club decided to emphasize and educate the community on the importance of pollinators. With bee’s lives endangered, it places a threat on the world food supply. With those goals in mind the board of directors took up the challenge to find the best way to communicate not only the message regarding the plight of pollinators, but also the need for our community or “hive” to think collectively.

This led the board to world-renowned artist, Matt Willey and his mission to hand-paint 50,000 honeybees around the world. Willey’s vision is to communicate the interconnectedness of us all without regard to gender, race, nationality, or political affiliation. Bees are hard-wired to understand that their immune system is collective; their health is based on the health of the hive, not the individual bee. This message of showing care and concern for one another above concern for one’s own self resonated deeply with the board. The board also felt that it would resonate with a town well known as an artist’s colony and for its love of art.

a love bees

Click on photo for a larger image

Courtesy of Matt Willey

Color mock-up of Laguna mural

Willey has created more than 45 murals and installations around the world with more than 10,000 hand-painted bees. He has reached hundreds of thousands of people and created large scale works at the Smithsonian’s National Zoo in Washington D.C., Art for the People in Beijing, Hands-on House in Pa., North Carolina Museum of Natural Sciences and Piper Corner School in the U.K., just to name a few. Willey has shared the story of the Good of the Hive through speaking engagements at the United Nations, The Planetary Health Alliance in Scotland, Duke University, MIT, Georgetown University and right here at the Laguna Beach Garden Club in 2022. His work has been featured in the New York Times, Reuters London, The Today Show, TEDx, The Washington Post and countless other publications and media channels.

The next hurdle was finding the perfect location for a mural painted by such an acclaimed artist. The Laguna Beach County Water District (LBCWD) has been a spectacular partner to the club in providing a beautiful host venue for the annual Gate & Garden Tour. The partnership between the Water District and the Garden Club is symbolic of the beautiful interconnectedness that occurs when two organizations think of the needs of one another as a “collective” form of symbiosis.

When they heard of our club’s need for a wall, Chris Regan, assistant general manager of the LBCWD, immediately offered the street facing “gate” wall on 3rd Avenue as the home for this beautiful artwork. On November 13 at the Public Art Council meeting, the mural was unanimously approved by the councilmembers.

The club’s Love Letter to Laguna Beach is a story of how to handle the crisis of pollinator endangerment with optimism and cooperation while keeping the needs of one another always at the forefront of all we do. Everyone’s future flies on the wings of pollinators!

For more information about the Laguna Beach Garden Club, go to www.lagunabeachgardenclub.org.

 

