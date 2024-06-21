NewLeftHeader

Cultural arts announcements FP 120123

Share this story

Cultural arts announcements – Hospitality Night tonight, join these community festivities

cultural arts tree lighting

Click on photo for a larger image

Photo by Mary Hurlbut

Hospitality Night 2022, Peppertree Lot Tree

Friday, Dec. 1, 5 p.m.

Hospitality Night

Ring in the holiday season with the best block party of the year. The first Friday each December the City of Laguna Beach and the Chamber of Commerce jointly sponsor Hospitality Night. Sing carols, mingle with neighbors and watch Santa light the tree.

Hospitality Night 2023 will be held on Friday, Dec. 1, from approximately 5-9 p.m. The festivities will start in the Peppertree Lot (Lot 2), where Santa Claus will arrive to greet holiday revelers before the tree lighting at 6:10 p.m.

Tentative Schedule

–3:30 p.m., Downtown Street closures begin.*

–4-11 p.m., Free trolley and neighborhood on-demand service.

–5- 5:30 p.m., Thurston Middle School Band performs in the Peppertree Lot.

–5-7:30 p.m., Enjoy holiday crafts and activities in the Peppertree Lot.

–5-7 p.m., Laguna Beach Presbyterian Art Market, La Playa Tamales, Homemade Cookies and Cider, Open Sanctuary, Dinner2Go, Prayer Candles, and Caroling.

–5:30-5:55 p.m., Ukulele Band performs in the Peppertree Lot.

–5:55-6:10 p.m., No Square Theater performance in Peppertree Lot.

–6:10 p.m., Santa Claus arrives at the Peppertree Lot to light the tree.

–6:15-7:30 p.m., Laguna Community Concert and JaZz Band performs in the Peppertree Lot.

–6:30-7 p.m., LBPAB perform on Fountain Plaza Stairs.

–6:30-9 p.m., Santa Claus arrives at his Beach House to listen to children’s Christmas wishes.

–6:30-6:45 p.m., Anneliese School performs on Main Stage on Forest Avenue.

–7-9 p.m., Salty Suites perform live on Main Stage on Forest Avenue.

–6:30-9 p.m., Business open houses.

*Street closures in the Downtown area will begin at 3:30 p.m. on Friday. Portions of Forest Avenue, Beach Street, Glenneyre and the Peppertree Parking Lot will be closed to vehicular traffic prior to and during the event.

 Stage on Forest:

Saturday, Dec. 2, 5:30-7:30 p.m.

Stage on Forest – Charles Dickens Carolers

Sunday, Dec. 3, 5-7 p.m.

Stage on Forest – Charles Dickens Carolers

cultural arts holiday winners

Click on photo for a larger image

Courtesy of City of Laguna Beach

Holiday Palette Winners

Holiday Palette Winners

The Arts Commission has selected four designs for the 2023 Holiday Palette Competition. The designs will be hand-painted by their artists onto 3’ x 4’ wood palettes and displayed from light poles outside City Hall this holiday season. They will also be added to the city’s temporary art collection and displayed each year, as the city desires, to celebrate the holidays and Laguna Beach’s vibrant artist community. Thank you to all participating artists, and congratulations to Colleen Corbett, Jennifer Griffiths, India Hynes and Marcel Mead on having their designs selected.

This program is funded by the lodging establishments and City of Laguna Beach.

 

Shaena Stabler, President & CEO - Shaena@StuNewsLaguna.com

Lana Johnson, Editor - Lana@StuNewsLaguna.com

Tom Johnson, Publisher - Tom@StuNewsLaguna.com

Dianne Russell is our Associate Editor.

Michael Sterling is our Webmaster & Designer.

Mary Hurlbut and Scott Brashier are our photographers.

Alexis Amaradio, Dennis McTighe, Marrie Stone, Sara Hall, Suzie Harrison and Theresa Keegan are our writers and/or columnists.

In Memoriam - Stu Saffer and Barbara Diamond.

Email: Editor@StuNewsLaguna.com with news releases, letters, etc.

949.212.1499

Email: Shaena@StuNewsLaguna.com for questions about advertising

949.315.0259

*The content and ads in this publication do not necessarily reflect the opinions or views of the publisher.

© 2023 2S Publishing, LLC - All Rights Reserved.