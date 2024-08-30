NewLeftHeader

Fair Game 120123

Fair Game

By TOM JOHNSON

Tonight, it’s party time in Downtown Laguna…Santa arrives and the community joins together for a special holiday Hospitality Night

TJ headshot AugIt’s starting to look and feel a lot like Christmas. For example, tonight is Hospitality Night from 5-9 p.m. Join in…come Downtown, sing carols, mingle with neighbors and watch Santa light the tree!

Festivities will take place in the Peppertree Lot Downtown (Lot 2), where Santa Claus will arrive to greet holiday revelers.

Rumor has it that the Laguna Beach Police Department will overlook all REINDEER PARKING tonight only in front of city hall.

Set your clocks…Santa arrives at 6 p.m. with the tree lighting at 6:10 p.m.

Other key times throughout the evening are as follows: 

–Beginning at 4 p.m., Downtown streets will close; 4-11 p.m.

–4-11 p.m. will have free trolley and neighborhood on-demand service…so no excuses not to get there.

–5-5:30 p.m. will feature the Thurston Middle School Band performing in the Peppertree Lot.

–5-7:30 p.m. will have holiday crafts and activities in the Peppertree Lot.

–From 5-7 p.m., Laguna Beach Presbyterian will feature an art market, La Playa Tamales, homemade cookies and cider, an open sanctuary, Dinner2Go, prayer candles and caroling.

–5:30-5:55 p.m. the Ukulele Band performs, also in the Peppertree Lot. And let’s be honest, nothing says Christmas like ukuleles.

–5:55-6:10 p.m. with a No Square Theatre performance.

–6:10 p.m., this will be where Santa comes out to light the tree!

–6:15-7:30 p.m., Laguna Community Concert and JaZz Band performs.

–6:30-7 p.m. has LBPAB performing on the Fountain Plaza stairs.

–6:30-9 p.m., Santa will venture to his Beach Hut, get comfortable and then listen to the children’s Christmas wishes.

–6:30-6:45 p.m. will have Anneliese School performing at Main Stage on Forest Ave.

–7-9 p.m. has Salty Suites also playing on Main Stage.

–And don’t forget, from 6:30-9 p.m. Downtown businesses will have open houses.

Some other important information for those looking to park that evening in the Downtown area. The Peppertree Lot will be unavailable to parking. Also, parking in the metered spaces Downtown along Forest Avenue, Glenneyre Street and portions of Ocean Avenue and Beach Street will be prohibited after 3 p.m.

Remember, as we said above, maybe the trolley and the neighborhood on-demand services may be the way to go.

• • •

Remember, too, that the 33rd Annual Sawdust Winter Fantasy continues every Friday, Saturday and Sunday through Dec. 17 from 10 a.m.-7 p.m.

It’s a one-of-a-kind holiday art festival offering a festive, unique shopping experience in a winter wonderland decorated with thousands of lights and decorations. Explore handcrafted gifts from some 160 artists, enjoy three stages of live music, community performances, carolers, puppeteers, art classes and, of course, daily visits with Santa Claus.

• • •

Speaking of Santa, on Sunday, Dec. 10 from 8:30-10 a.m., enjoy a pancake breakfast prepared by the Laguna Beach Firefighters at the Sawdust Art Festival. Tickets are $25, including breakfast, a photo with Santa and admission into the Winter Fantasy.

Pictures with one of the firefighters might be extra!

• • •

Don’t forget the upcoming holiday social and fundraiser for Laguna Beach Pride 365 & Club Q planned for Friday, Dec. 15 from 4-6:30 p.m. at Susi Q Community Center.

RSVPs are not required, but they are very much appreciated. To do so, go here.

• • •

Next, this is directed to perhaps a gift or a very nice stocking stuffer. The Festival of Arts has put tickets on sale beginning today for next summer’s Pageant of the Masters, themed À La Mode: The Art of Fashion.

This production showcases a fusion of art and fashion that will run July 6 through August 30, 2024. Tickets may be purchased at www.pageanttickets.com, or by calling 800.487.3378.

• • •

This last item just has a feel good feel to it. Earlier this week, the Laguna Playhouse announced that Michael G. Murphy will assume the newly created position of Director of Advancement and Karyn Philippsen will become the Community Relations Liaison for the Playhouse, effective immediately.

The addition of these two positions is part of the new course being charted for the Playhouse by Artistic Director David Ellenstein and Managing Director Bill Kerlin, who were both appointed to their positions last spring.

“We are so happy to have these two remarkable leaders in their fields bring their passion and expertise to the Laguna Playhouse…(and) look forward to collaborating with them on our many future plans, goals and initiatives we are implementing at the Playhouse,” commented David Ellenstein and Bill Kerlin.

Personally, Karen has been a well-liked friend for a number of years, being a fabulous mentor for my daughter, Ashley Johnson, during her time as President & CEO at Visit Laguna Beach.

I couldn’t be happier for this opportunity for her. The Playhouse made an excellent decision.

Additionally, I look forward to meeting and working with Michael.

 

