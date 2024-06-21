Committee reiterates inclusionary housing recommendations, directs staff to look at calculation of in-lieu fee for affordable units
By SARA HALL
A city committee this week unanimously agreed on two items related to affordable housing.
Housing and Human Services Committee members voted 7-0 on two separate, but related items on Wednesday (Nov. 29) to: Reiterate their recommendations regarding the proposed updated inclusionary housing policy to the Planning Commission; and recommend to City Council, the Planning Commission, and city staff that Laguna Beach update its in-lieu fee (including looking at various calculation methodologies) and consider a residential impact fee and/or commercial linkage fee (collected for the purpose of funding affordable housing).
Right now, the inclusionary housing policy applies to new subdivisions that include two or more units/lots or existing building sites with three or more units. In June, HHSC recommended that proposed updated policy apply to projects of five or more units/lots and would be clarified to apply to new development, subdivisions, redevelopment and conversions (office to residential, for example).
The current inclusionary housing requirement is that 25% of residential units of a project be dedicated to affordable housing (at any level: Extremely low, very low, low and moderate). The committee recommended that the requirement reduce the percentage to 15% and that each level be specified within that: At least 6% of the units would be very low, at least 4% would be low and at least 4% would be moderate.
Both recommendations are meant to lessen the constraint on development, Housing Program Coordinator Jennifer Savage said at previous discussions on the issue.
The recommendations that came from HHSC in June were “very well accepted” by planning staff at that time, noted Joe Hanauer (who is an HHSC member, but participated in this week’s meeting online and as a member of the public). But they didn’t all move forward, he added, likely because it was only a working session.
On October 18 (and then again on November 15, when the item was re-heard due to technical issues at the first meeting), the Planning Commission discussed a number of aspects of the ordinance and made some suggestions that have now been baked into what will be presented to the PC next week, Hanauer said.
At the October Planning Commission meeting, there was some concern about lowering the percentage considering how the in-lieu fee is calculated and that a lot of the projects they tend to see are only two to four units, so the affordability requirement wouldn’t even be triggered with most projects if the policy is changed to apply to development of five or more units.
At the meeting, there was some suggestion by the Planning Commission, but no conclusion, of changing the criteria, said HHSC Vice Chair Cody Engle at this week’s committee meeting.
Discussion from commissioners in October revolved around whether it’s better to add several at-market units to the overall housing stock that are smaller, and therefore more naturally affordable, or get the required affordable housing with one unit here or there or not at all if developers pay the in-lieu fees and “buy their way out of affordable housing.”
Staff and HHSC members commented at the time and at previous meetings that the intent is to reduce constraint and make it more viable to be able to develop housing overall.
“The real goal is to actually get something built,” Engle said at the committee meeting this week.
The revised draft of the proposed inclusionary housing policy is slated to return to the Planning Commission next week, on December 6. Commissioners will review the document and make a recommendation to City Council for final approval.
Click on photo for a larger image
Photo by Scott Brashier
Staff has been working on updating the city’s inclusionary housing policy
But the October discussion was quite some time after the June session and, unfortunately, some of the committee’s reasoning was missing from the discussion, Hanauer said.
“It was clear that they had sort of lost focus on what was trying to be done with this particular inclusionary housing recommendation,” Hanauer said. “They spoke as if this was going to be the cure to affordable housing based on state mandates. (But) that was never the intent. The notion always was that this was a way to add housing to the city’s housing stock and use what we’ve been calling, in our committee, as natural affordability by size.
“(Next week), we want to make sure that the Planning Commission recognizes that what we proposed and what staff proposed a while back wasn’t to cure, wasn’t the fix so to speak, for affordable housing, but it was a way to increase inventory with the rentals that are more affordable by the nature of their size,” he explained.
The committee’s recommendation was that if units were below 700 square feet they would qualify for certain kinds of considerations, including reduced parking requirements and less setbacks, somewhat mirroring the criteria for certain commercial projects, he explained.
The hope is that the initial recommendations and reasoning will be reflected in the staff presentation, but, if not, committee members should be prepared to speak during public comment.
Hanauer suggested the committee reiterate their initial recommendations, including that five or more units be the threshold that requires 15% of new apartments to be affordable in the proposed inclusionary housing ordinance. Other recommendations that HHSC made in June related to mixed-use development standards that Hanauer highlighted include: Allow the ground-floor commercial open space to be reduced to accommodate uses needed to service a second-floor residential use, such as trash storage and stair access; consider using roof height as a threshold in lieu of plate height, and that eligibility for flexible development standards would require that the property owner agree not to rent the residential units as short-term lodging.
The idea is that if staff doesn’t emphasize certain points in their presentation, committee members will provide supplemental information for the Planning Commission, Engle added.
Ultimately, committee members voted 7-0 to reiterate their recommendations to the Planning Commission.
In another related item on Wednesday’s HHSC agenda, committee members considered the methodology used to calculate the inclusionary housing in-lieu fee.
It’s been the same methodology to calculate the fee for many years, Engle noted.
It’s based on the financing gap methodology, Savage explained, which takes into account multiple factors, including: Construction costs, both hard and soft; property values, what the land costs; the mortgage rate that would be obtained for (for example) a for-sale project and other factors between property taxes. The factors are different rental projects, she added.
“(It includes) all costs that go into the cost of constructing a unit,” Savage said.
The latest in-lieu fees were based off of a study the city did in 2009. The fees hadn’t been updated since then, even though they’re supposed to be reviewed annually. However, staff conducted an update in August and, largely based on the increase in land value, the in-lieu fees are now substantially more than the previous rates. The new in-lieu fees are approximately $1.29 million for every affordable unit that would have been for sale and $1.03 million for every affordable unit that would have been for rent, compared to the previous rates of $348,197 and $247,317, respectively.
The updated fee was calculated using the current methodology and results in an increased, and more accurate, fee for what it would cost to build a unit in today’s market.
“That doesn’t surprise me. That sounds about right,” said HHSC member Jacquie Schaefgen. “I hate to say it, that’s probably what it costs to build an apartment.”
Considering current land costs and prices for materials, labor and everything else right now, the $1 million is on the right track. The old fee was tied to outdated cost estimates, she added, so the new number makes sense.
The committee discussed the item with an example in mind: If a developer proposes to construct a 20-unit project, it would trigger the requirement to include affordable housing. According to the city’s proposed inclusionary housing ordinance, the example project would require four units to be affordable. However, the developer can opt to pay the in-lieu fee instead of actually building affordable units into the project.
“The theory is, you’ve got to build four (affordable units). The city or somebody has to build four because you (the developer) didn’t do it. So, what’s it going to cost to build four?” explained Mayor Bob Whalen, a council liaison to the committee.
In 2009, the city of Laguna Beach considered five different methodologies, including the methods used by the cities mentioned for comparison (Newport Beach and Irvine), Savage noted. So a new report will look very similar to those, she added.
Those two cities do a lot of building, Schaefgen pointed out, so a methodology that works for those jurisdictions may not work for Laguna Beach.
The various methodologies are straight-forward and similar in terms of considering construction and land costs, and ownership. Although there are some nuances like the feasibility of the example projects used in the reports, Savage said. Larger cities might have more land and/or bandwidth to take on housing projects so they look into bigger potential projects, which will change the economics of the calculations for the fee.
Whalen suggested that, before hiring a consultant for a full analysis, the committee should ask staff to look at Laguna Beach’s current in-lieu fee methodology and compare it to other cities, then return to HHSC with an in-house analysis and recommendation.
Instead of changing the methodology, maybe there’s an opportunity to do a more formal adoption of the updated fee, Savage suggested. It could be included in the community development department’s annual fee update that is brought before the City Council.
Also, the Planning Commission recently discussed a possible residential impact fee and or commercial linkage fee, Savage pointed out. Those are related to the inclusionary housing in-lieu fee because they’re supposed to collect fees to fund affordable housing, she explained. The difference is that they affect any development, whether it’s a single-family residential project or an office building.
The Housing and Human Services Committee could consider directing staff on either of those options as well.
Ultimately, Engle made a motion that HHSC recommend to City Council, the Planning Commission, and city staff that Laguna Beach update its in-lieu fee (including looking at possible calculation methodologies) and consider a residential impact fee and/or commercial linkage fee (collected for the purpose of funding affordable housing). Committee members voted 7-0 in support.
Sara Hall covers City Hall and is a regular contributor to Stu News Laguna.