Sandstone Gallery celebrates 43rd anniversary 120123

Sandstone Gallery celebrates 43rd anniversary during Art Walk on December 7

In 1981, a group of nine aspiring, middle-aged artists decided to join forces and rent a gallery space on Pacific Coast Highway in Laguna Beach. Sueo Serisawa, their art teacher and mentor, said it would never work. He underestimated the tenacity exhibited by those women.

In the ensuing 42 years, Sandstone Gallery has thrived on North Coast Highway’s Gallery Row. The original cohort of member artists is no longer living, but they created a simple, well-functioning business model through trial, error and lots of gumption. It was a risk and an adventure which, over the evolving years, has provided a venue for many artists to promote their original contemporary work.

sandstone gallery lynn welker

Click on photo for a larger image

Photos courtesy of Sandstone Gallery

“Below the Hillside” by Lynn Welker

In 2013, long time members Lynn Welker and Anne Moore took over administration of the gallery from Marge Chapman, the last original member at the gallery. Welker, a retired art teacher, is an award-winning abstract artist whose work focuses on the fascinating and ever-changing details of landscape views. Moore, a printmaker, creates one-of-a-kind original prints on a manual printing press. Both women are also regular exhibitors at the Laguna Festival of Arts.

Welker recalled, “The invitation to join Sandstone in 1999 opened the door to my future career change from public education to full-time painter. I was fortunate to be at the gallery early enough to meet and paint beside a few of the original founding women and Sueo Serisawa, a leading figure in the modernist movement in Los Angeles.”

sandstone gallery anne moore

Click on photo for a larger image

“In Complete Reliance” by Anne Moore

During Art Walk on December 7, Sandstone Gallery will celebrate its upcoming 43rd Anniversary and the Grand Reopening of its newly refreshed space. After a temporary closure, the vision of landlord Rick Ivey has resulted in a modern updated venue, making the popular gallery even more of a destination for tourists, locals and art collectors.

While the exhibiting artists have changed over the years, Sandstone Gallery has made its niche as a showcase of contemporary art. The current cadre of nine member artists are L.A. and Orange County residents, though half bring international backgrounds to the mix.

Since the remodel, the gallery has also begun featuring guest artists who will exhibit for a month or two at a time. In 2024, they will host artists from Australia, Oregon, Poway and San Diego, as well as nearby coastal cities.

sandstone gallery sunny kim

Click on photo for a larger image

“Starry Night” by Sunny Kim

The current gallery artists recognize the legacy of a group of enthusiastic artists with courage to start something new in 1981. They intend to keep up the high quality of art and service, knowing they will not be the last to build on that heritage.

Sandstone Gallery is located at 384A N. Coast Highway, next to Laguna Coast Pottery at Jasmine Street. Gallery members welcome visitors between 11:30 a.m. and 5 p.m. daily, except Tuesday, and by special appointment for private viewing.

For more information, go to www.sandstonegallery.com, or call 949.497.6775.

 

