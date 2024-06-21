NewLeftHeader

Community-wide Christmas breakfast hosted 120123

Share this story

Community-wide Christmas breakfast hosted by Laguna Beach churches on December 2

Join several Laguna Beach churches (Net-Works, Presbyterian and United Methodist churches are collaborating for this special event) for a community-wide Christmas breakfast on Saturday, Dec. 2, at Heisler Park’s Picnic Beach from 9-11 a.m.

community breakfast eating

Click on photo for a larger image

Courtesy of Net-Works

Folks gather for a previous Community-wide Christmas breakfast

There will be food, music and holiday cheer for our neighbors, both housed and unhoused, in this long-standing Laguna Beach tradition. All donations received will benefit the Laguna Beach Interfaith Cold Weather Shelter.

Anyone wanting to serve, bring something or give a donation, call Pastor Don at 714.231.1230.

 

Shaena Stabler, President & CEO - Shaena@StuNewsLaguna.com

Lana Johnson, Editor - Lana@StuNewsLaguna.com

Tom Johnson, Publisher - Tom@StuNewsLaguna.com

Dianne Russell is our Associate Editor.

Michael Sterling is our Webmaster & Designer.

Mary Hurlbut and Scott Brashier are our photographers.

Alexis Amaradio, Dennis McTighe, Marrie Stone, Sara Hall, Suzie Harrison and Theresa Keegan are our writers and/or columnists.

In Memoriam - Stu Saffer and Barbara Diamond.

Email: Editor@StuNewsLaguna.com with news releases, letters, etc.

949.212.1499

Email: Shaena@StuNewsLaguna.com for questions about advertising

949.315.0259

*The content and ads in this publication do not necessarily reflect the opinions or views of the publisher.

© 2023 2S Publishing, LLC - All Rights Reserved.