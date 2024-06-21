NewLeftHeader

The Laguna Food Pantry is seeking volunteers to rescue groceries from local grocery stores

The Laguna Food Pantry needs volunteer drivers! Pantry volunteer drivers need a reliable car and devote a few hours during the week. During the week, the Pantry receives rescued groceries from 23 local grocery stores. Volunteer drivers pick up the store donations and bring them to the Pantry for distribution to families and individuals. Currently, the Pantry is short on drivers, and they need help picking up from all the grocery stores. If you meet the criteria, please consider applying.

the laguna car

Click on photo for a larger image

Courtesy of Laguna Food Pantry

If you have a reliable car and a few hours a week, consider volunteering for grocery pickups for Laguna Food Pantry

The Laguna Food Pantry is a predominantly volunteer-run organization with more than 160 active volunteers. As a food pantry, they serve as the direct connection between distributing groceries and the families and individuals receiving them. If the idea of being part of a community while making a difference resonates with you, visit their website to learn more and fill out an application. The Pantry welcomes individuals from all walks of life, whether you are a student, retiree, working professional, or someone who wants to give back and make a meaningful difference in others’ lives.

Laguna Food Pantry is open Monday through Friday from 8-10:30 a.m. with a drive-through distribution system. Anyone in need is welcome to visit once a week to pick up free, fresh, nutritious groceries. If you know of anyone in need, please let them know.

To learn more about the Laguna Food Pantry, how to get involved, or ways to donate, visit www.lagunafoodpantry.org. Your donation is greatly appreciated and critical in continuing their mission of ensuring no one goes hungry in the community.

Laguna Food Pantry is located at 20652 Laguna Canyon Road, Laguna Beach.

 

