By TOM JOHNSON

Local churches organize for the tradition of a community-wide Christmas breakfast for ALL this Saturday

TJ headshot AugThat old adage that it’s better to give than to receive will be played out this weekend at Heisler Park’s Picnic Beach.

On Saturday, Dec. 2 from 9-11 a.m., several Laguna Beach churches will gather to serve a community-wide Christmas breakfast. It’s a long-standing Laguna Beach tradition bringing holiday cheer to neighbors, both housed and unhoused, together for food, music and holiday cheer.

Everyone is invited.

The churches involved – Net-Works, a Vineyard Christian Church, along with Laguna Presbyterian and Laguna Beach United Methodist – also welcome those desiring to serve, bring something to share, or make a donation.

Call Pastor Don at 714.231.1230 if that feels right for you. All donations received will benefit the Laguna Beach Interfaith Cold Weather Shelter.

And, with the weather cooling down and winter closing in, you can only imagine what a warm night to many on the streets might mean, especially during this holiday season.

• • •

Don’t forget, the Laguna Playhouse and Lythgoe Family Productions have another special Holiday Panto planned – their eighth.

Joely Fisher stars in A Cinderella Christmas, written by Kris Lythgoe, directed by Bonnie Lythgoe, under the musical direction of Andy Street and choreography of Becca Sweitzer.

These are extremely talented folks.

Let’s start with Joely Fisher. She’s the daughter of legendary Hollywood crooner Eddie Fisher and entertainment icon Connie Stevens. So, we can assume she knows her way around a stage.

Then there’s Bonnie Lythgoe, who has a 30-year career as a dancer, choreographer, director, and as a TV and Broadway producer. In fact, she started her career way back in To Sir, With Love, starring Sidney Poitier. And that’s just what got her going; her list of choreography and directing roles during the following years is beyond impressive.

Musical Director Andy Street has had his music featured on television programs watched around the world in some 100+ countries, while choreographer Becca Sweitzer has appeared in a number of TV shows, commercials and has an array of theater credits.

And we can’t forget about Kristopher Lythgoe, who admits he’s just grateful to be back. His list of movie and TV show credits is outstanding.

So, that in itself should tell you the level of talent you might expect.

Here’s the premise of the performance planned: It’s what is called a traditional British panto, where the audience’s participation is part of the show. You can expect a hilarious, heartwarming evening full of song, dance and holiday merriment!

In this one, A Cinderella Christmas, the timeless rags-to-riches story of a young girl meeting her prince gets an exciting holiday makeover, making it into a wild, wacky and interactive holiday event.

What you’ll find in the presentation of this age-old fairytale is Cinderella done to modern music, with a comical twist and incredible magic. Some of the featured songs will include “9 to 5” by Dolly Parton and “When You Believe” by Whitney Houston.

Reports are that this year’s panto promises to be the very best according to those closest to it!

Performances begin on Thursday, Dec. 7 and run through Friday, Dec. 29.

If you feel like a good laugh, this is it!

Who are the Lythgoes and why do they do this?

The Lythgoe Family Panto produces fun, musical theater the whole family can enjoy. Known for their creativity and involvement in television hits American Idol and So You Think You Can Dance, the Lythgoes are dedicated to bringing affordable theater to families across America. Based on the Grimm fairy tales and others, each story has been modernized with topical scripts for parents and well-known pop songs for kids.

The Lythgoes pride themselves on creating a memorable experience a family can share together.

For tickets, go to www.lagunaplayhouse.com, or call 949.497.2787.

• • •

A check into the GoFundMe account for the family of Tatum Goodwin shows a goal of $20,000, with $39,158 raised to date.

The funds will go to Tatum’s family directly to assist with her funeral costs and to a goal of putting a memorial together in Laguna Beach to honor her.

• • •

Two special exhibitions continue at the Laguna Art Museum.

The first is in celebration of Self Help Graphics & Art’s 50th anniversary. LAM presents the largest selection of works by SHG artists from the museum’s collection to date.

The exhibition is curated by Guest Curator Rochelle Steiner, Marking an Era: Celebrating Self Help Graphics & Art at 50, which offers a contemporary look at the earliest works and themes that have initiated countless discussions and collaborations at the heart of Chicana/o/x art making.

It’s available for viewing now through January 15, 2024.

The second one is Breaking the Rules: Paul Wonner and Theophilus Brown, which is on view through January 7, 2024. This showcase pays tribute to pioneering artists Paul Wonner and Theophilus Brown, renowned for their contributions to Bay Area Figuration.

Throughout their journeys, both explored new styles and subjects, from captivating landscapes featuring classic bathers to Baroque-inspired still lifes, adorned with everyday objects, animals and flowers.

According to LAM, Breaking the Rules is an immersive experience with a rich collection of 75 paintings, watercolors and drawings, offering an in-depth exploration of these trailblazing artists’ exceptional talents.

• • •

Finally, don’t forget, The Honarkar Foundation Gallery at 298 Broadway presents Jorg Dubins Paintings from the 2000s, in an exhibition curated by Genevieve Williams.

The grand opening is this Friday, Dec. 1, and then will also be a part of First Thursdays’ evening on Dec. 7 from 6-9 p.m.

The artwork is a collection of unfiltered renderings of contemporary subject matter. Through his collection of portraits, Dubin “explores the complexities of the human condition, addressing themes such as race, gender, sexuality, politics and power dynamics.”

 

