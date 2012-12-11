NewLeftHeader

Laguna Playhouse invites you to celebrate the 2023 holiday season with four “Merry & Bright” experiences

Laguna Playhouse invites you to enjoy the season with four “merry and bright” experiences which will bring you much holiday cheer. Join the Playhouse for some seasonal musical magic which begins with their annual holiday Panto, A Cinderella Christmas (December 7-29); followed by the return of the always underdressed, The Skivvies; or you might want to spend some quality time with “Sister” and have yourself a hilarious religious experience with Sister’s Christmas Catechism. Their holiday traditions continue as they celebrate A Groovy New Year’s Eve, with the hilarious Rita Rudner and the music of Listen to the Seventies! Bring your friends, bring your family and the Laguna Playhouse will provide the laughs, songs and a little bit of “naughty” and “nice” to make this holiday season your best ever.

Holiday season of shows:

laguna playhouse skivvies

Photos courtesy of Laguna Playhouse

The Skivvies – “Best in Snow”

–December 11-12 at 7:30 p.m.

The Skivvies are back! Broadway’s Lauren Molina and Nick Cearley return to the Laguna Playhouse for two nights of the most outrageous holiday show of the season. This undie-rock, comedy pop, award-winning duo perform stripped-down, mashed-up versions of holiday favorites and more. Featured in People magazine’s Hottest Bodies Issue and as Sports Illustrated’s Favorite New Band.

laguna playhouse sister

Sister’s Christmas Catechism

–December 20-21 at 7:30 p.m.

It’s “CSI: Bethlehem” in this holiday mystery extravaganza, from the author of Late Nite Catechism, as Sister takes on the mystery that has intrigued historians throughout the ages – whatever happened to the Magi’s gold? (“We know that Mary used the frankincense and myrrh as a sort of potpourri – they were in a barn after all.”) Retelling the story of the nativity, as only Sister can, this hilarious holiday production is bound to become a yearly classic.

laguna playhouse seventies

Listen to the Seventies

–December 31 at 1 p.m.

A tribute to all the great singer/songwriters from the remarkable 1970s decade – featuring songs from Carole King to James Taylor, from Joni Mitchell to Don McLean, from Fleetwood Mac to The Eagles, from Paul Simon to Elton John and from Cat Stevens to Carly Simon. A salute to a golden era of tight harmonies, meaningful lyrics and great tunes, all performed by a killer band fronted by Orange County’s own Jason Feddy and Molly Bergman.

laguna playhouse Rudner

A Groovy New Year’s Eve!

–December 31 at 7 p.m.

Laguna Playhouse and Rita Rudner’s New Year’s Eve tradition continues. Ring in the new year with a 20-minute set of Rudner’s comedy and music from “Listen to the Seventies,” then watch the East Coast ball drop at 9 p.m., celebrating with Champagne, dessert, party favors and a balloon drop!

The Skivvies “Best in Snow” will perform Monday, Dec.11 and Tuesday, Dec. 12 at 7:30 pm. Ticket prices $41-$51 (Prices subject to change).

Sister’s Christmas Catechism will perform Monday, Dec. 18 and Tuesday, Dec. 19 at 7:30 p.m. Ticket Prices $41-$51 (Prices subject to change).

Listen to the Seventies will perform Sunday, Dec. 31 at 1 p.m. Ticket prices $51-$61 (Prices subject to change).

A Groovy New Year’s Eve! will perform Sunday, Dec. 31 at 7 p.m. Ticket prices $105-$131 (Prices subject to change).

Group discounts are available by calling 949.497.2787, ext. 229. Prices subject to change. The box office is open Tuesdays through Sundays: 12-4 p.m.; Mondays open two hours prior to show time and until 15 minutes after curtain.  Open until showtime on all performance days.

All performances will take place at Laguna Playhouse, 606 Laguna Canyon Road in Laguna Beach. Tickets can be purchased online at www.lagunaplayhouse.com, or by calling 949.497.ARTS (2787).

 

