NewLeftHeader

Cultural arts announcements FP 112423

Share this story

Cultural arts announcements and Stage on Forest performances continue this weekend

Friday, Nov. 24, 5:30-7:30 p.m.

Stage on Forest – Upstream

Saturday, Nov. 25, 5:30-7:30 p.m.

Stage on Forest – Molly Bergman

Sunday, Nov. 26, 5-7 p.m.

Stage on Forest – Molly Bergman

cultural arts holiday winners

Click on photo for a larger image

Courtesy of City of Laguna Beach

Holiday Palette Winners

Holiday Palette Winners

The Arts Commission has selected four designs for the 2023 Holiday Palette Competition. The designs will be hand-painted by their artists onto 3’ x 4’ wood palettes and displayed from light poles outside City Hall this holiday season. They will also be added to the city’s temporary art collection and displayed each year, as the city desires, to celebrate the holidays and Laguna Beach’s vibrant artist community. Thank you to all participating artists, and congratulations to Colleen Corbett, Jennifer Griffiths, India Hynes and Marcel Mead on having their designs selected.

This program is funded by the lodging establishments and City of Laguna Beach.

 

Shaena Stabler, President & CEO - Shaena@StuNewsLaguna.com

Lana Johnson, Editor - Lana@StuNewsLaguna.com

Tom Johnson, Publisher - Tom@StuNewsLaguna.com

Dianne Russell is our Associate Editor.

Michael Sterling is our Webmaster & Designer.

Mary Hurlbut and Scott Brashier are our photographers.

Alexis Amaradio, Dennis McTighe, Marrie Stone, Sara Hall, Suzie Harrison and Theresa Keegan are our writers and/or columnists.

In Memoriam - Stu Saffer and Barbara Diamond.

Email: Editor@StuNewsLaguna.com with news releases, letters, etc.

949.212.1499

Email: Shaena@StuNewsLaguna.com for questions about advertising

949.315.0259

*The content and ads in this publication do not necessarily reflect the opinions or views of the publisher.

© 2023 2S Publishing, LLC - All Rights Reserved.