By TOM JOHNSON

Don’t use the tryptophan excuse…I'm tired...there could be holes in your alibi

TJ headshot AugI hope your Thanksgiving dinner was a delight and that you enjoyed being surrounded by family and friends.

But, if you used the old excuse of the tryptophan from the turkey making you sleepy following dinner and that somehow allowed you to get out of say, washing the dishes, or some other chores, you’d better hide the recent Scientific American magazine.

You see, there’s an article in there putting the whole rumor about the effects of tryptophan allegedly causing drowsiness away, once and for all.

The article actually says that tryptophan is “one of 20 naturally occurring amino acids”…a food protein…that the body receives through food because it isn’t able to manufacture tryptophan on its own.

The article goes on to say that tryptophan on its own could cause a rise in serotonin levels that would make one sleepy, but because it’s competing with those other 19 amino acids to get to the brain and is inferior in its effort that, no, it wouldn’t have that effect.

In fact, neuropharmacologist Richard Wurtman of the Massachusetts Institute of Technology’s Department of Brain and Cognitive Sciences in Cambridge, Mass., said that, “taken in isolation, tryptophan would increase brain serotonin, but no food source contains tryptophan in the absence of other amino acids.”

He adds that what he believes makes people sleepy following Thanksgiving dinner is dessert, saying that by eating carbs increases brain serotonin in spite of the fact that there is no tryptophan in carbohydrates.

You can find the entire article here.

• • •

Today marks 31 days of shopping left before that big day, but trust me, it’ll come fast. It’s time to make your gift list to give to loved ones and to get theirs. This will make your life a lot easier.

Years ago, when she could barely write, my daughter would present a detailed Christmas list well in advance of the holiday shopping season. Those first years as a young kid the lists were somewhat cryptic, but over time they morphed into detailed lists, each with items usually accompanied by a reference to a catalog, with a page number listed and an item description included.

For example, it was something like this: “Macy’s catalog, page 23, Ugg boots, size 9, color-chestnut, $117.95.” It would also include a website if it needed to be ordered.

Now, this wasn’t one or two items, mind you, this was pages of items. And everyone around her got the list.

In the family, they became legendary. People would expect it, and if they didn’t receive it they would ask for it…Nanny & Pop-Pop, Grandma & Granddad, mom & dad, her sister…and so on.

I’d like to say that she outgrew the “habit” in her teens…or late teens…or early 20s, or late 20s, but the fact is, she didn’t.

Here’s the good thing, it has made the shopping easy. Her mom and I would meet, select the items she was going to buy or even look at; and I’d take the ones I wanted to buy, and we would set out.

The only hard part then was the wrapping.

Each year, once Ashley was done with Christmas morning and opening presents, she’d say, “I got everything I wanted!” And she was absolutely right.

• • •

This is the time of the year I always like to do a check-in with my fantasy football friends. And it’s always fun when your team is sitting in first place.

To show how popular it is, this year a record 12 million people are participating.

I play in a league every year with pretty much the same people. It’s fun. This one-time primarily men’s activity has turned into a men’s/women’s competition. And, I’d argue that the women know as much or more than most of the guys, and they take it seriously.

The top players this year are quarterbacks, led by Josh Allen, and followed by Jalen Hurts, Justin Herbert, Sam Howell, go figure, Lamar Jackson and Dak Prescott.

49ers running back Christian McCaffrey slips in to the seven spot and then its more QBs – Dobbs, Mahomes, Stroud and Purdy.

A few more weeks of play and then it’s playoff time.

Sure, there’s a cash prize for winning, but nothing beats the bragging rights that come with winning. In my league, it’s a bunch of young people half my age and I’d like nothing better than to let them know “that old guy still has it.”

I’d like to say I won last year so I know how the bragging feels, but that’s not totally true. Actually, I won the last TWO years, so I’ve actually gotten really good at it.

Onward to number three!

• • •

The Laguna Beach Fire Department kicks off their participation in the 31st Spark of Love Toy Drive, which runs from November 24 through December 24.

To drop off toys, visit Fire Stations 2, 3 or 4, as well as City Hall and the Police Department.

• • •

Tomorrow (Saturday, Nov. 25) is Small Business Saturday in Laguna Beach. The Laguna Beach Chamber of Commerce is organizing a city-wide sidewalk sale with many deals listed on the ThinkLagunaFirst website and some fun outdoor shopping.

Counts prior to Thanksgiving showed there are nearly 70 local businesses signed up to participate (they can also be found on the ThinkLagunaFirst website).

For shoppers, there is also a “passport” opportunity to win prizes just by having your passport stamped by participating businesses. The prizes include a one-night stay in an ocean view room at Hotel Joaquin, a gift basket from Wine Craft and two iconic classic Laguna holiday ornaments.

Think Laguna First is a non-profit organization dedicated to supporting the growth and success of Laguna Beach businesses.

The thinking behind the effort is this, “we know you won’t find everything you need in town, but by thinking of our local businesses first, you can maximize your purchase decision because a greater share of every dollar spent in Laguna Beach stays in Laguna Beach.”

Give it a try…it’s a win-win for everyone.

 

