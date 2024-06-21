NewLeftHeader

Laguna Beach Business Club 2023 Speaker Series 112423

Laguna Beach Business Club 2023 Speaker Series

The Laguna Beach Business Club (LBBC) announced their November 30 meeting speaker, Deidra Wager, president of DJW and Associates. The LBBC holds monthly breakfast meetings starting at 7:30 a.m., hosting speakers that discuss topics valuable to achieving success in your personal and professional lives.

Wager provides strategic advice on retail replication and growth strategy. She spent 13 years as a senior operations executive at Starbucks Coffee Company. As executive vice president for Retail North America, Wager led operations, marketing, real estate and store development. She spent four years in Tokyo, Japan as chief retail officer, Starbucks Japan. She started DJW and Associates in 2005 and began to pursue her interest in sustainable agriculture and nonprofit work.

Wager is co-founder and serves on the board of The Lacewing Foundation, dedicated to improving health and education of women and children. She is a member of the Women’s Leadership Board of Harvard Kennedy School’s Women in Public Policy Program, focused on gender research, teaching, training and outreach. Wager also serves on the board and executive committee of North West Harvest, ensuring access to healthy food through a network of 400 food justice organizations including food banks and high-need schools.

She enjoys the arts and has served on the Advisory Board of Trustees for the Pacific Northwest Ballet for the past 15 years. Wager holds a B.S. in economics from the University of Minnesota and attended the Advanced Management Program at Harvard Business School.

The LBBC is a group of local business professionals and entrepreneurs that meets monthly to discuss current events, business opportunities and share insights within the context of their community and lives with the goal of building and maintaining relationships with local professionals and businesses that they can proudly recommend to clients and friends. LBBC also supports their community by providing and participating in community services and/or events that benefit the citizens of Laguna Beach.

Club meetings begin with a buffet breakfast and networking roundtable. Meetings are hosted at Nirvana Kitchen + Pantry, 303 Broadway St., #101, Laguna Beach. Non-members are welcome. The non-member guest fee is $30, payable by check to the Laguna Beach Business Club, or by cash the day of the meeting. Space is limited. Guests be sure you receive RSVP confirmation.

For more information about the LBBC or to register to attend the meeting, either visit the website at www.lagunabeachbusinessclub.com, or write to them at This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it..

 

