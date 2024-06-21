NewLeftHeader

This week in Breakers sports 112423

Friday, Nov. 24

TBA – Boys Basketball vs. TBA at Edison Tournament

Saturday, Nov. 25

TBA – Girls Cross Country in State Championships at Woodward Park in Fresno

TBA – Boys Cross Country in State Championships at Woodward Park in Fresno

12:30 p.m. – Girls Basketball vs. Rosemead

Monday, Nov. 27

7 p.m. – Boys Basketball vs. San Juan Hills in Portola Tournament

Tuesday, Nov. 28

5 p.m. – Boys Soccer at Los Amigos

Wednesday, Nov. 29

7 p.m. – Boys Basketball vs. Portola in Portola-Woodbridge Classic

Thursday, Nov. 30

3:15 p.m. – Girls Soccer at Beckman

4 p.m. – Boys Basketball vs. San Clemente in Portola-Woodbridge Classic

4 p.m. – Girls Water Polo vs. San Clemente

6:30 p.m. – Girls Basketball at Trabuco Hills

Friday, Dec. 1

5 p.m. – Boys Soccer vs. St. Margaret’s

Saturday, Dec. 2

12:30 p.m. – Boys Basketball vs. Tesoro in Portola-Woodbridge Classic

5 p.m. – Girls Water Polo vs. San Marcos in Santa Barbara Tournament

Past week’s results

Monday, Nov. 20

Girls Basketball lost at Woodbridge, 58-23

Tuesday, Nov. 21

Boys Basketball beat AGBU/Canoga Park, 58-42, in Feast Week Tournament

Wednesday, Nov. 22

Boys Basketball beat University, 83-60

 

