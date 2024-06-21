NewLeftHeader

Lang Park pickleball players donate food 112423

Lang Park pickleball players donate food, funds to local nonprofit

The local pickleball players at Lang Park recently made a sizable donation to a worthy local nonprofit, and just in time for the holiday feast.

Claudia Redfern, a longtime Laguna Beach resident and avid participant in the popular new sport, organized a food drive recently at the Lang Park pickleball courts. Due to the generosity of her fellow players, Redfern ultimately delivered $500 and more than 115 lbs. of food to the Laguna Food Pantry on Wednesday, Nov. 22.

The Lang players became friends on the court through their shared enjoyment of pickleball and a common love of being outside and exercising, Redfern said. The group of friends and her “can do spirit” helped make the donation possible.

 

