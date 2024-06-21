NewLeftHeader

LBCAC celebrates Hospitality Night with open house

LBCAC celebrates Hospitality Night with open house and concerts on December 1

Ava August plays on the Main Stage on Forest Avenue on Hospitality Night

Salty Suites, Main Stage on Forest Avenue on Hospitality Night

Come celebrate the Laguna Beach tradition of the holiday-themed Hospitality night on Friday, Dec. 1. Laguna Beach Cultural Arts Center (LBCAC) will have an open house for all who want to come visit them. LBCAC hosts two performances on the Main Stage on Forest Avenue – Ava August from 7-7:30 p.m. and Salty Suites from 7:30-9 p.m.

LBCAC is located at 235 Forest Ave., Laguna Beach.

For more information, go to www.lbculturalartscenter.org.

 

