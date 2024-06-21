NewLeftHeader

Laguna Community Concert and JaZz Bands ring 112423

Laguna Community Concert and JaZz Bands ring in the holidays with three free concerts

This holiday season brings a series of free concerts to fans of the Laguna Community Concert and JaZz Bands. Both bands rock the holidays on December 1 for Hospitality Night, starting at 6 p.m.

The Laguna Community Concert Band kicks things off with holiday classics, “Sleigh-Ride,” “Christmas on Broadway” and “Christmas Pop Sing-Along,” featuring vocalists Lisa Morrice, Gary Greene and Samantha Morrice. Next, the Laguna JaZz Band plays its holiday blend of jazz and pop standards, Latin, funk and salsa with featured vocalist, Ginger Hatfield.

 Photo by Peyton Webster

Lisa Morrice and Gary Greene perform with the Laguna Community Concert Band

The two groups share the stage again on Sunday, Dec. 3 at 2 p.m., for a holiday show at the Laguna Beach High School Artists Theater. The concert features favorites such as “The Hanukkah Song,” “It’s the Most Wonderful Time of the Year” and “White Christmas,” as well as a visit from “The Grinch Who Stole Christmas,” and a rousing sing-along finale. Vocalists include Lisa Morrice, Gary Greene, Samantha Morrice, Rob Harryman and Ginger Hatfield.

On Wednesday, Dec. 13 at 6 p.m., the Laguna Community JaZz Band returns to the Susi Q with holiday favorites such as “Santa Baby,” “Feliz Navidad” and “Have Yourself a Merry Little Christmas.”

Now finishing its 23rd season, The Laguna Community Concert Band rehearses at the Laguna Beach High School band room on Tuesday nights at 6 p.m. For the latest news about the concert and jazz bands and a calendar of concerts, or if you would like to play with the band, go to the website at www.lagunaconcertband.com.

 

