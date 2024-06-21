NewLeftHeader

Join with R Star Foundation on Giving Tuesday

Join with R Star Foundation, helping women & children in rural Nepal, on November 28 for Giving Tuesday. The support will be for the recent victims of the earthquake a few days back. To donate, send checks to R Star, P.O. Box 4183, Laguna Beach, Calif. 92652, or use the QR code on their website: https://rstarfoundation.org. For further information, email This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it..

 

