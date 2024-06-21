NewLeftHeader

Give the gift of life through therapeutic support for EIP special-needs babies on Giving Tuesday, November 28

Assistance League’s Early Intervention Program (EIP) engages pediatric therapists who provide group-based therapy for developmentally delayed infants and their parents. The program is provided free of charge by Assistance League of Laguna Beach.

This baby graduated from EIP, a life-changing program for infants

The outpouring of appreciation from parents who have benefitted are a testament to the program’s positive impact:

“EIP has been life changing for me and my son.”

“EIP has helped me and my husband cope and has brought us to acceptance.”

“I felt completely isolated. Without this program, I would still be hiding out at home.”

“If you only know how bad it was before we came to EIP. Now we know our child can live a good life.”

Please consider giving to Assistance League of Laguna Beach so they can continue to help these infants and their parents.

Here’s how:

–Shop in their Thrift Store (526 Glenneyre St.).

–Donate clothing, housewares, books and collectibles to their thrift store.

–Thrift Store Hours: Tuesday, Thursday and Saturday from 10 a.m.-3 p.m.

–Give a monetary donation (Call 949.494.6097).

For more information on Assistance League of Laguna Beach, visit www.assistanceleague.org/laguna-beach/.

 

