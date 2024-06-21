NewLeftHeader

Boys & Girls Club of Laguna Beach partners 112423

Share this story

Boys & Girls Club of Laguna Beach partners with Snooze A.M. Eatery for Trunk-or-Treat

Boys & Girls Club of Laguna Beach (BGCLB) partnered this year with Snooze A.M. Eatery in Laguna Niguel to put on a Trunk-or-Treat event for the club members and their families the day before Halloween. Trunk-or-Treat events have become a safe alternative to traditional Trick-or-Treating with increasing popularity.

Boys and Girls Club Jonathan and Mario 1

Click on photo for a larger image

Photos courtesy of Boys & Girls Club of Laguna Beach

(L-R) BGCLB Early Childhood & Family Services Director Jonathan Navarrete and Snooze Laguna Niguel General Manager Mario Rodriguez (aka Mario Brothers) during the Trunk-or-Treat event

Organizers Snooze General Manager Shelby Just and Snooze Assistant General Manager Mario Rodriguez encouraged their team to participate by hosting a few decoration-making nights after the restaurant would close leading up to the event. More than 20 trunks filled up the Boys & Girls Club’s playground at their Canyon Branch. Some of the Boys & Girls Club’s administrative team also participated by creating some fun or spooky trunks.

Boys and Girls Club youth 2

Click on photo for a larger image

BGCLB youth with their candy treats

Boys and Girls Club addie 3

Click on photo for a larger image

BGCLB Chief Operations Officer Addie McHale with her trunk full of tricks and treats

 Boys & Girls Club of Laguna Beach and Snooze A.M. Eatery have been cultivating a growing partnership over the past year. Snooze has been kind enough to help cater for the Boys & Girls Club’s preschool events, such as their annual holiday party and preschool graduation. Snooze A.M. Eatery is dedicated to creating a positive impact on the community. Each one of their restaurants has a Snooze Change Maker, a staff member dedicated to connecting with the community and figuring out ways to help.

Boys and Girls Club michelle 4

Click on photo for a larger image

BGCLB Chief Development Officer Michelle Fortezzo

The Boys & Girls Club of Laguna Beach serves more than 3,000 youth per day in the Laguna Beach, Lake Forest, Aliso Viejo and Mission Viejo areas. The club’s mission is to empower all young people, especially those who need us most, to reach their full potential by promoting their healthy social, emotional, intellectual and physical development. For more information about the Boys & Girls Club of Laguna Beach, visit www.bgclagunabeach.org, or call 949.494.2535.

 

Shaena Stabler, President & CEO - Shaena@StuNewsLaguna.com

Lana Johnson, Editor - Lana@StuNewsLaguna.com

Tom Johnson, Publisher - Tom@StuNewsLaguna.com

Dianne Russell is our Associate Editor.

Michael Sterling is our Webmaster & Designer.

Mary Hurlbut and Scott Brashier are our photographers.

Alexis Amaradio, Dennis McTighe, Marrie Stone, Sara Hall, Suzie Harrison and Theresa Keegan are our writers and/or columnists.

In Memoriam - Stu Saffer and Barbara Diamond.

Email: Editor@StuNewsLaguna.com with news releases, letters, etc.

949.212.1499

Email: Shaena@StuNewsLaguna.com for questions about advertising

949.315.0259

*The content and ads in this publication do not necessarily reflect the opinions or views of the publisher.

© 2023 2S Publishing, LLC - All Rights Reserved.