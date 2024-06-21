Idea to rotate mayoral role fails 112423

Idea to rotate mayoral role fails to find majority support on the dais

By SARA HALL

The process to choose a mayor in Laguna Beach will remain as a selection by other members of the City Council following a discussion this week when the idea to rotate the role failed to find support on the dais.

The item was before the council on Tuesday (Nov. 21) as a request from Councilmember George Weiss to consider establishing a policy requiring rotation of the mayor and mayor pro tem roles.

Generally speaking, rotations are good, Mayor Bob Whalen said. He never sought out the role of mayor, he added, although he has held it five times over the last six years. There are several qualified people currently on the council, he said, and he expects the new people will be rotated in at some point.

Whalen also confirmed that he won’t take on the position when the council has their changing of the guard meeting next month. He’ll be supporting someone else for the role.

“I will not be seeking or accepting that assignment in December because there are…other qualified candidates up here,” Whalen said. “But I do think it’s a decision that needs to remain with the discretion of the council. They have a five-member council, they need to decide who they want to have running their meetings. They need to decide who they want to have representing them, in terms of the media.”

Council did not take any action on the item as there was not a majority in support of the idea.

(L-R) The current Laguna Beach City Council lineup – Councilmember Alex Rounaghi, Mayor Pro Tem Sue Kempf, Mayor Bob Whalen, Councilmember Mark Orgill and Councilmember George Weiss

Weiss argued that it’s been a longstanding tradition that councilmembers rotate into the positions. It’s a ceremonial role and the rotational sharing of the responsibility has previously served Laguna Beach well, he added. It’s a fair and democratic process, Weiss said. He also said he’d likely support an elected mayor position every two years as an alternative.

Although the role of mayor has alternated between councilmembers over the years, it’s been an unofficial practice rather than the formal process.

City Attorney Megan Garibaldi confirmed that the city’s municipal code doesn’t speak to the selection of mayor. Although there is state law that obligates the city to select a mayor and a mayor pro tem it doesn’t dictate how, she added.

There are only a few other Orange County cities that obligate a rotational mayor, which has caused issues in some jurisdictions, said Councilmember Alex Rounaghi, pointing to Tito Ortiz’s controversial time as mayor pro tem of Huntington Beach.

Early on in Laguna Beach, the tradition was for someone to serve as mayor two to four times in a row, Rounaghi pointed out. That was the pattern at the time. He also spoke to several recently former councilmembers and found that it was not “expected” to serve as mayor. There are several over the last 25 years or so that didn’t fill that seat during their tenure, he noted.

“There’s nothing in the code and nothing in our history that gives me a clear understanding that the history has been to have a rotational mayor. I think the mayor (role has) rotated, but I don’t think it’s consistent with our history to say that we’ve always had an automatic rotation based on seniority,” Rounaghi said. “When we look at the code, the history, the reality of what’s going on, and the question is what’s in the best interest of the city? Because it’s really not about what’s in the best interests of any of us as individuals, that’s not who we serve, it’s about what’s in the best interest of the city.”

It boils down to stability, and keeping things calm and balanced, added Councilmember Mark Orgill. Although there is a political aspect to the discussion, referring to statements from a number of speakers during public comment, it’s in the best interest of the city to keep the decision-making for the mayoral role on the shoulders of the council, he agreed.

“I do understand the constituents, but I still look at this from my responsibility to setting the city up to be able to perform at its best,” Orgill said. “I can only look back at history and obviously there are some things, historically, that I do not believe would have been in the best interest of the city. I don’t think that the added contentiousness would have been good. I think it would have been a disaster and I just can’t really support anything that would allow that to occur and not be able to have decision-making over something like that.”

Orgill also added that, since the short time he’s been on council, he’s come to realize that the role of mayor is not as ceremonial as he once thought.

The mayor is the first among equals, but they don’t hold any more voting power compared to the other councilmembers, Rounaghi agreed. The mayor runs the meetings, knows the rules, has to build consensus and be a representative of the city with outside agencies, Rounaghi explained. It’s not simply the most senior person, but the most qualified, he said.

“Voters elect councilmembers to make tough decisions and I think the selection of the mayor is just one of those decisions,” Rounaghi said.

Mayor Pro Tem Sue Kempf emphasized that this is not a personal issue to her, it’s about selecting the most qualified person. There are a number of important factors to consider when making the selection, she said.

The person has to follow the rules and laws required by councilmembers, demonstrate an understanding of how City Council meetings should be run, represent the city in the media (particularly important during a disaster), learn when to talk and when not to, and when to ask questions and when to make commentary. He or she also has to work well with the city manager and work constructively and collaboratively with city staff, she added.

“You have to be respectful of your other city councilmembers and you have to work collegiately,” Kempf said. “You have to demonstrate even and good temperament, even when you’re openly criticized, which is sometimes hard, but some people do that and you just have to take it and that’s the way it is. You just don’t want to get in a back and forth with people, you have to be respectful of residents.”

During public comment on the item, more than a dozen speakers endorsed the idea of the rotation, with several using the time to highlight their support for Weiss as mayor. Some raised concerns about Whalen’s repeated selection for the role and said there have been missteps as the roles have “ping ponged” between Whalen and Kempf the last few years.

A few pointed out that former Councilmember Peter Blake would not have been appropriate as mayor, but some agreed that he should have at least been offered the opportunity (even if he declined the position).

A handful of speakers opposed the required rotation idea and there were a few contentious moments during the discussion.

Chris Quilter declared that this is about Weiss wanting to be mayor.

“It’s certainly not about an imaginary tradition that says anyone who is elected to the council gets to be mayor. If that were the case, Peter Blake would have been mayor,” he said.

Whether Weiss is ultimately selected as mayor or not, that’s up to the council, Quilter said, it’s not in the hands of his supporters or his detractors. He has some concerns about Weiss in the role, he added, noting several reasons. Later during public comment, Ed Steinfeld agreed and shared several points as to why he thought Weiss would not be an appropriate choice for mayor if the required rotation was implemented.

During both comments, Weiss interjected and asked for a point of order.

“I object to the personal attacks and I would appreciate you, as mayor, stopping them,” Weiss said to Whalen. “The agenda item isn’t about George Weiss. It’s about rotation of the City Council.”

After Whalen quieted the back and forth, he pointed out that the comments were their own views on why a rotation might not be a good idea and allowed the speakers to finish their thoughts.

“The tradition is that the mayor is selected by his or her peers, that’s the tradition. It’s been working very well,” Quilter concluded.

As Steinfeld continued, he emphasized that being mayor isn’t the same as everyone getting a participation trophy. It’s an important responsibility, he said.

It’s not just a title, Tom Gibbs agreed, the mayor is the figurehead who presents the “state of the city” address, takes a lead role during emergency events, acts as a spokesperson for the city and runs council meetings. He or she needs to be effective, orderly and fair.

“Simply put, you need the best person for this job,” Gibbs said, and some would better fit this description than others.

Some may be divisive or not have the appropriate temperament, he added.

The role of mayor is a position of great responsibility, agreed Jorg Dubin, and it requires a deep understanding of all the operations that keep the city running smoothly.

“It is a position that is earned, not by a random selection, but is earned by giving and showing respect to not only fellow councilmembers, but also to every staff member and employee of the city, even if our positions differ,” Dubin said.

Supporters of the idea emphasized that each member of the council was elected by the residents and they should all get opportunity to serve as mayor or mayor pro tem. It’s the democratic solution, several people agreed. Those repeatedly in power need to relinquish control to other people.

Monopolization of power, by any voting majority, can lead to a corruption of democracy, said Jerome Pudwill.

“It is vital for the full representation of all residents who have voted for their select councilmembers,” he said.

There are many qualified councilmembers currently serving on the dais, added Lorene Laguna. People elected them and therefore have trust in them.

“It would be nice to have a change,” she said. “We have three other members up there who have not had that opportunity.”

They have the ability, she added, and should be given the opportunity to shine.

Sara Hall covers City Hall and is a regular contributor to Stu News Laguna.