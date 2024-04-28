NewLeftHeader

Thinking outside the box: Special Laguna Beach offerings FP 112423

By THERESA KEEGAN

Forget the mall and the huge online shopping experiences. If you’re looking for a one-of-a-kind gift for those special people in your life, look no further than Laguna Beach’s art community. While buying an art piece for someone you love can be a tricky purchase, as their tastes may not coincide with yours, you can buy them an experience.

The lessons, concerts, outings and sponsorship opportunities throughout town are certainly “arty” gifts, but they’re often just the right fit whether the recipient is finnicky or easy-to-please. And shoppers with a conscience can rest easy knowing they’re not only giving a thoughtful, unique gift, but are also directly investing in neighbors and the community.

Here, in no particular order, are some local options for holiday gifts.

thinking outside LOCA

Courtesy of Mike Tauber

The gift of an annual membership in LOCA offers year-long opportunities and even arrives at your doorstep already gift wrapped

LOCA/Arts Education

The artist and art lover in your life will benefit from a membership in LOCA Arts Education. The annual membership includes free admission to the seven Art Talks scheduled in 2024, a special brunch Art Talk and half-price admission to dozens of workshops taught by Laguna Beach artists. At $50, it’s a bargain valued at more than $250. Plus, the LOCA elves will even wrap up the card in a holiday box and send it to your home, but order early as it’s a week for delivery.

If creativity is on the recipient’s list, consider gifting an Art Escape for someone special. These outings for couples and groups can include options such as monotype printmaking, mint-tin painting, silk painting or even a donut painting party. There are also personalized public art walks available for groups. If you can imagine it, LOCA can likely provide the experience.

For more information, click here.

thinking outside Bijon

Courtesy of Bijon Watson

Grammy-winning trumpeter Bijon Watson will be part of the popular Laguna Live! Jazz Series in 2024

Laguna Live! Jazz Series

Nothing like giving a gift that you can also enjoy – especially if you’re looking for something to do on Wednesday nights. The Laguna Live! Jazz Series consists of six concerts, starting April 28, 2024 with powerhouse vocalist Maiya Sykes and continuing every other week until the conclusion on May 8 with Grammy-winning trumpeter Bijon Watson and his Latin Jazz Syndicate. All shows are cabaret-style at Seven Degrees. Purchase a ticket ($37.50) for a loved one, and while you’re at it get one for yourself so you can both celebrate a great night out.

For tickets, click here.

thinking outside Henderson

Photo by Theresa Keegan

The intimate Laguna Beach Cultural Arts Center offers diverse programming, including panels, movie premieres and musicians, such as classical guitarist Eric Henderson

Laguna Beach Cultural Arts Center

Why have a gift that only gives once? How about something that’s 10 times that? A membership at the Laguna Beach Cultural Center does just that – and it will likely be thought-provoking. With the mission statement of “Harnessing the power of the Arts for the benefit of the community,” the Cultural Center offers challenging and inclusive programming for people in Laguna and beyond.

All memberships include access to any 10 shows of the recipient’s choosing throughout 2024. (In 2023 the center hosted 144 events) There are two levels –sponsor membership, at $500, includes prime seating and a free drink for each of the 10 shows, while annual membership, at $300, offers regular admission to any 10 shows. In addition, any memberships purchased before December 1 will qualify for part of a $15,000 match from an anonymous donor who pledged the support to offset a current capital improvement project.

“This really allows people to give a gift twice,” said Rick Conkey, artistic director. “There’s the performances they’ll attend, but also with the match it really becomes an investment in the center itself.”

For memberships, click here.

thinking outside Dreyfuss

Courtesy of Laguna Playhouse

Richard Dreyfuss in Conversation at the Playhouse on January 7

The Laguna Playhouse

Whether you love musicals, comedies, drama or want to attend a family holiday event, make a stop at the Laguna Playhouse. The newly appointed (May 2023) artistic director, David Ellenstein, is expanding the Playhouse’s theatrical offerings and there is even a build-your-own subscription option to personally select shows and dates in a variety of price ranges.

And if fame is more to your liking, there’s also a special evening with Richard Dreyfuss in conversation at the Playhouse on January 7, 2024.

For tickets, click here.

thinking outside POM

Courtesy of Pageant of the Masters

Stay on Santa’s nice list by sponsoring a seat for a loved one at the Irvine Bowl Amphitheater

Friends of the Arts/Pageant of the Masters

You may not want to put a loved one on the hot seat for the holidays, but you can get their name engraved on a seat at the Irvine Bowl Amphitheater by enrolling them as a Pageant Legacy Society Member. It’s a perfect way to become a permanent part of this popular Festival, with price ranges from $500-$2,000.

If a visit to the Pageant of the Masters is more to your summertime schedule, tickets go on sale December 1 for 2024’s production of A La Mode: The Art of Fashion. And if Pageant swag is what your loved ones desire, visit the online store. (Promo code Gift35 will save you 35% off holiday purchases.)

To visit the website, click here.

thinking outside gallery Q

Photo by Theresa Keegan

The opening reception for the Gallery Q show Art + Nature brought record crowds to the Susi Q in October. The show had the most artwork ever displayed since Gallery Q opened 14 years ago.

Gallery Q Sponsorship

For the past 14 years the Gallery Q at the Susi Q Center has been offering five themed art shows every year, bringing together emerging and professional artists, with participation consistently increasing.

For 2024, Gallery Q is offering sponsorship opportunities for each show. At $3,000, the recipient will receive recognition on all material affiliated with the show as well as during the popular opening night public reception that’s attended by up to 100 artists, their friends and many community members. It’s not necessarily getting your name in lights, but it is a way to get public acknowledgement for a devoted art lover.

For sponsorship opportunities, click here.

thinking outside LPAPA

Click on photo for a larger image

Courtesy of Coast Film and Music Festival

The natural beauty of Laguna is captured by many plein air painters. LPAPA offers a way for artists – and art lovers – to support their endeavor.

LPAPA Membership

The natural beauty of Laguna Beach inspires artists and art lovers, and the Laguna Plein Air Painters Association has membership options for both. Celebrating their creations with classes, shows and an annual invitational is the nonprofit. Membership includes access to shows and educational programs throughout the year – a perfect gift for the artist ($95) and art lover ($50).

Of course, there are also many other opportunities to find the perfect gift, including the Sawdust Winter Fantasy, which will be open on weekends through December 17. Supporting Laguna’s independent artists, businesses and nonprofits is a way to keep our community vibrant and thriving.

For LPAPA membership information, click here.

