Sawdust Festival’s 33rd Annual Winter Fantasy FP 112423

Sawdust Festival’s 33rd Annual Winter Fantasy brings hope and joy this season

By MARRIE STONE

If the daily news has you down, there’s a place in town where you can escape winter’s doldrums and the world’s doom and gloom. The Sawdust Festival’s Winter Fantasy feels a little extra joyous this year. Perhaps it’s in contrast to life outside its doors. But it could also be the colorful new mosaic mural by Beau Stanton that greets you at the trolley stop. It might be all that festive “snow” falling at the front entrance. Or maybe it’s the 14 new artists showing this year.

Photo by Mary Hurlbut

The Sawdust Festival’s Winter Fantasy welcomes visitors every weekend (Friday through Sunday) through December 17. Hours are 10 a.m.-7 p.m.

All the favorite Sawdust staples are still in place – photos with Santa, free art classes and glass blowing demonstrations, 168 artists showing their Christmas wares and 18 decorated community trees and live music on three separate stages. Kids can enjoy the seasonal marionettes and magic, balloon animals and more.

This year, we talked with Beau Stanton about that cool new mural he created just for us. And we chose some booths to highlight and asked those artists to share a few of their own favorites. We also asked them about their treasured holiday traditions, and what brings them hope these days. Their answers might surprise you.

As they say, “If you haven’t been to the Sawdust Festival this season, you haven’t been to the Sawdust.”

Coalescence by Beau Stanton, our town’s newest mosaic mural

Interdisciplinary artist Beau Stanton answered the city’s call last year to create a new mosaic mural at the front entrance of the Sawdust Festival grounds. It was Stanton’s first time creating a horizontal mosaic meant for foot traffic. That meant designing something that could weather the wear and tear, that wouldn’t be slippery, that would drain properly, and several other challenges that Stanton encountered along the way.

But he proved to be the right man for the job. The LCAD graduate’s work is shown throughout the world, including in a 13th century crypt, on the Berlin Wall and on electronic billboards in New York City’s Times Square. Stanton’s murals also appear in three other locations in Laguna Beach, including the Laguna Beach Beer Company and the Third Street staircase.

When creating Coalescence, Stanton wanted to honor Laguna’s unique topography, where canyon and ocean meet. Using a Nautilus shell to represent the ocean – its spiral mirroring the Fibonacci sequence and nature’s divine logic – Stanton created a cornucopia of native succulents and cacti blossoming from the sea. He used the Laguna Beach Dudleya – a rare, hyper-local succulent endemic only to our coastline – to make the mural uniquely our own. He also carefully selected the 30-tone color palette to echo the canyon’s colors and remain in conversation with his other artwork nearby.

Courtesy of Beau Stanton

“Coalescence” by Beau Stanton is the city’s newest piece of public art installed outside the Sawdust Festival’s doors

Coalescence is made up of 3,659 distinct tile pieces, along with roughly 4,000 background squares, that were hand-cut and fitted on site (after having been driven across country by Stanton). Because his Brooklyn studio was too small to assemble the entire work, it wasn’t until the mural was installed at the Sawdust that Stanton saw it for the first time. “I didn’t expect it to translate as well as it did,” Stanton said, noting the compromises in color and shape that mosaics require, along with the thousands of micro-adjustments needed along the way. “In the end, it felt like a painting. I was really pleased with the result.”

What brings Stanton hope? “I’m seeing growing interest and appreciation for public art,” Stanton said, “regardless of geography or political affiliation. That’s a bright spot in this troubled, polarized world. We’re in a renaissance of public art. That’s an opportunity to cross over some of these arbitrary boundaries we’ve been setting up for ourselves.”

Watercolor Artist David Milton, Booth 602

What happens when Americana nostalgia meets limitless artistic talent? The answer lies in Booth 602 with watercolorist David Milton. Milton casts both his artistic gaze and his paintbrush on some of Los Angeles’ beloved and forgotten icons – Randy’s Donuts, Mel’s Drive In, Felix Chevrolet. This season, he’s turned much of his attention toward Hollywood. His collectors approve. Right before I arrived, Milton sold eight pieces to a single customer.

Photo by Mary Hurlbut

Watercolorist David Milton showcases his new piece “The Frolic”

New work to highlight: Since the end of the summer, Milton has been on a Hollywood kick. The Frolic is one of his latest paintings. The sign has been there since the ‘30s, part of the Pantages building.

What gives him hope: Milton said the election that happened earlier this month proved hopeful. Milton puts a lot of hope in women and the women who care about rights to control their own healthcare to effect change.

Favorite holiday tradition: “Thanksgiving was always my family’s holiday,” Milton said. “The phrase ‘non-practicing Jew’ was always appropriate for me and my family. My father [an activist and war correspondent who fought alongside George Orwell in the Spanish Civil War] commanded not only the table, but every room he walked into.”

Another Sawdust artist he loves: Milton recommends mixed media artist Heather Reichard, located in Booth 605. Reichard creates colorful and whimsical sculptures out of found objects.

Jeweler Rachel Goberman, Booth 300

A Laguna resident since the age of 8, Rachel Goberman trained at the Jewelry Art Institute in New York. Drawing from her background in classical jewelry techniques including enameling, bezel setting and chain making, along with her love of various metals, gemstones and pearls, Goberman creates unique and eye-catching pieces that are wholly her own.

Photo by Mary Hurlbut

Jeweler Rachel Goberman debuts her new copper cuffs this season

New work to highlight: This year, Goberman is showing her new hand-cut silver and copper cuff bracelets. They are sparkly, colorful and unique.

What gives her hope: Goberman’s daughter, and the next generation of artists, bring her hope. “To see the world through fresh, young eyes is refreshing and promising,” she said.

Favorite holiday tradition: “My sister makes the most delicious potato latkes from scratch every year for the first night of Chanukah,” she said. “They are so good. Our best family traditions are always around food, family and getting together.”

Another Sawdust artist she loves: Goberman recommends Cliff Wassmann. “He is a fine painter with a whimsical twist. His paintings put a smile on your face, which is so important nowadays.” Visit Wassmann Booth 424.

Woodworker Nikolai Erngren, Booth 520

You can’t help but be happy with the wonderful, whimsical creations of mixed media artist and woodworker Nikolai Erngren. The Swedish native brings a bold color palette to his clocks, candelabras and Christmas decorations. Whether it’s birds, reindeer, flying hearts or shooting stars, you’ll find something fanciful to either gift this season or keep for yourself.

Photo by Mary Hurlbut

Woodworker Nikolai Erngren added advent candles to his menorahs this year

New work to highlight: In addition to Erngren’s menorahs he shows each year, he’s now added advent candle holders to celebrate Christmas and Chanukah alike.

What gives him hope: Erngren and his wife have their hopes set on a 16th century Italian villa that they’re currently in negotiations to purchase. The six-bedroom house has an annexed farmhouse with an additional eight bedrooms and original fresco paintings. It also boasts citrus groves, olive groves and wine. The prospect of owning this piece of paradise is filling Erngren with hope.

Favorite holiday tradition: Erngren’s Swedish roots guide his favorite holiday indulgence – salt cod. In Swedish it’s known as lutfisk and it’s traditionally served on Christmas Eve, a welcome starchy delicacy to counteract all the meat they’ve been consuming beforehand.

Another Sawdust artist he loves: Erngren recommends textile artist Victoria Foley in Booth 517. “She’s done a brilliant job,” he said. “Her booth is not ‘Christmas-y’ but it’s very pretty.”

Potter Kelsey Paprocki, Gallery Wall 12

Kelsey Paprocki’s fun and functional pottery includes mugs, vases, espresso cups and other ceramic creations. Her moniker, The Happy Little Potter, reflects her style with her cheery sunflowers and colorful designs.

Photo by Mary Hurlbut

Ceramicist Kelsey Paprocki’s signature sunflower mugs

New work to highlight: In addition to Paprocki’s signature sunflower designs, this year she’s introducing the “donut vase.” “It’s essentially a vase, but it looks like a doughnut standing up on its side,” she said. The design immediately sold out the first weekend, but Paprocki is hard at work making more and should have them available the next time the Sawdust doors open.

What gives her hope: As a Christian, Paprocki places her hope in Jesus and the Gospel. With three young children and a business to run, life isn’t always easy. “I know I can’t do everything perfectly,” she said. “And that’s okay.”

Favorite holiday tradition: An annual viewing of The Polar Express has happened since Paprocki got married. Her family builds a fire, pours hot chocolate and watches the movie while decorating the tree. As her children have grown, they’ve been able to help a little more each year.

Another Sawdust artist she loves: Paprocki recommends glass artist Mary Ann Guerra (Booth 219). “Mary Ann’s style is so unique and all her own,” Paprocki said. “Glass blowing is such a unique art form that takes years to just get the basics and a lifetime to master.”

Glass artist Michael Panetta, Booth 502

Michael Panetta has been showing in the Sawdust Festival for 14 years. His glass sculptures reflect his other passion – the ocean. Panetta’s custom wall installations contain a sense of movement and fluidity. Having apprenticed with a local master (John Barber) and an Italian maestro (Pino Signoretto), Panetta’s 20 years of dedicated experience with the craft shows.

Photo by Mary Hurlbut

Glass artist Michael Panetta added paper weights to his collection this year, which make both affordable and transportable gifts

New work to highlight: This fall, Panetta began making paper weights. In addition to their polished beauty and unique designs, they’re at a price point most customers can afford and a size most homes can accommodate.

What gives him hope: “I’m not someone who hopes for things,” Panetta said. “I just go out and do it. I work hard for what I get. But I do hope that eventually there’s peace in the world. We’re blessed where we live. It’s tragic that we’re still dealing with these kinds of global conflicts.”

Favorite holiday tradition: Between Thanksgiving and Christmas, the Panettas often pour themselves a cup of coffee or hot chocolate, grab some donuts, crank up the Christmas music in their car and drive the neighborhoods looking at lights. Favorite spots include Ladera Ranch, Nellie Gail and the King Eider neighborhood in Aliso Viejo (between El Toro and Aliso Creek).

Another Sawdust artist he loves: Panetta sits in the center of “Bro Row” with fellow glass artist Alex Fritz, photographer Joshua King and ceramic artist Kyle Caris. They’ve all cut out little windows in the backs of their booths so they can hang out and chitchat between customers.

But Panetta called out multi-media artist Sheila Lind Anderson (Booth 215) for her epic decorations and overall fun booth.

Photographer Paul Renner, Booth 224

Born and raised in Tanzania, Paul Renner spent his childhood exploring the Serengeti Plains and the Ngorongoro Crater. To date, he’s led 87 photographic safaris to Africa and has shown his wildlife images at the Sawdust for nearly 20 years.

Photo by Mary Hurlbut

Photographer Paul Renner’s wildlife coasters are great for animal lovers on your holiday list

New work to highlight: This year’s bestseller is Renner’s magnificent lion immersed in a Serengeti mudhole, on the hunt for a submerged gazelle. “It was a once-in-a-lifetime shot,” Renner said.

What gives him hope: “Education,” Renner said. “The more people learn about the animals and their environment, the more they want to save them.” Renner said the wildlife population has significantly dwindled since his childhood. Today, many people choose preservation over hunting, but more work must be done.

Favorite holiday tradition: Renner loves Thanksgiving. “Getting together with family, giving thanks and seeing what we’ve all been able to do during the year fills the soul,” he said.

Another Sawdust artist he loves: Renner recommends graphite and silverpoint artist David Kizziar, located in Booth 220. Kizziar’s drawings are so photo-realistic, he’s forced to hang signs telling clients his images aren’t photographs. Still, they often don’t believe him. “I don’t know a lot about that medium,” Renner said. “But I know that guy is talented.”

The Sawdust Festival’s Winter Fantasy is open Fridays - Sundays through Sunday, Dec. 17 from 10 a.m.-7 p.m. Locals enjoy free admission on Fridays with a valid ID.

Admission: $10 Adults, $7 Seniors (65+), $5 Children (6-12) and $20 for a Season Pass. Free admission for veterans and children ages 5 and under. Visit their website for further information by clicking here.

