NewLeftHeader

LBPD investigation of male nanny’s sexual assaults 112123

Share this story

LBPD investigation of male nanny’s sexual assaults leads to 705 years in prison sentence

A man who served as a male nanny for families across Southern California has been sentenced to 705 years in prison after being convicted of sexually assaulting 16 boys under his care.

Matthew Antonio Zakrzewski, 34, of Costa Mesa, was arrested on May 17, 2019, by Laguna Beach Police Department Detectives. Zakrzewski was originally charged with three felony counts of lewd and lascivious acts with a minor under the age of 14, and one felony count of oral copulation with a child under the age of 10. He filmed many of the sexual assaults of the young boys, who ranged between the ages of 2 to 12 years old, with crimes committed between January 1, 2014 and May 17, 2019.

After the initial criminal charges were filed, Laguna Beach Police Department Detectives asked for the public’s help in locating other potential victims. After following multiple leads from the public, detectives identified numerous additional victims.

On October 3, 2023, Zakrzewski was convicted of 34 felony counts, including 27 felony counts of lewd and lascivious acts with a minor under the age of 14 and two felony counts of oral copulation of a child under the age of 10.

This arrest and conviction is the result of the hard work and dedication of the Laguna Beach Police Department investigations team in conjunction with various agencies, including the Orange County District Attorney’s office.

 

Shaena Stabler, President & CEO - Shaena@StuNewsLaguna.com

Lana Johnson, Editor - Lana@StuNewsLaguna.com

Tom Johnson, Publisher - Tom@StuNewsLaguna.com

Dianne Russell is our Associate Editor.

Michael Sterling is our Webmaster & Designer.

Mary Hurlbut and Scott Brashier are our photographers.

Alexis Amaradio, Dennis McTighe, Marrie Stone, Sara Hall, Suzie Harrison and Theresa Keegan are our writers and/or columnists.

In Memoriam - Stu Saffer and Barbara Diamond.

Email: Editor@StuNewsLaguna.com with news releases, letters, etc.

949.212.1499

Email: Shaena@StuNewsLaguna.com for questions about advertising

949.315.0259

*The content and ads in this publication do not necessarily reflect the opinions or views of the publisher.

© 2023 2S Publishing, LLC - All Rights Reserved.