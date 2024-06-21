NewLeftHeader

LBSCA commemorates sister city Menton, France FP 112123

LBSCA commemorates sister city Menton, France, with Beaujolais Nouveau Wine Reception

On Thursday, Nov. 16, members and friends of the Laguna Beach Sister Cities Association (LBSCA) gathered in celebration of the city’s bond with Menton, France.

The evening featured a delightful wine reception highlighted by the release of Beaujolais Nouveau French Vintage. Attendees enjoyed delectable French cuisine provided by Moulin Café, and an enchanting performance by French Cabaret singer April Walsh.

lbsca commemorates pat group

Photos by Lexie Aguayo

Front Row, (L-R): Pat Kollenda and Maggie Hempen; Back Row, (L-R): Karyn Philippsen, Michele Monda and Sergio Prince

The LBSCA extends heartfelt appreciation to all those who attended and contributed to the success of this celebration. This event served as a testament to the commitment of LBSCA to foster international connections and cultural exchange. The picturesque setting of Seven7Seven provided the perfect backdrop for an evening of shared camaraderie and appreciation for the relationship shared between Laguna Beach and Menton.

lbsca commemorates room

Attendees toast the release of Beaujolais Nouveau French Vintage

Established in January 2008, Laguna Beach Sister Cities Association (LBSCA) Inc. is a broad-based, Laguna Beach City Council-approved, all volunteer, nonprofit organization. The LBSCA has a primary goal to establish and maintain long-term relationships between the city of Laguna Beach and sister cities, Menton, France; San José del Cabo, Mexico and St. Ives, England. These partnerships will encourage a collaborative exchange of cultural, educational and business activities. LBSCA is a member of Sister Cities International, an organization providing leadership and guidance in the establishment and operation of sister city organizations worldwide.

For more about Laguna Beach Sister Cities Association, go to www.lagunabeachsistercities.com.

 

