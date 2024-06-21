NewLeftHeader

Sawdust Art Festival’s 33rd Annual Winter Fantasy FP 112123

Share this story

Sawdust Art Festival’s 33rd Annual Winter Fantasy

Photos by Mary Hurlbut

The Sawdust Art Festival’s Winter Fantasy is a one-of-a-kind holiday art festival that offers a festive shopping experience. Visitors are invited to shop unique, handcrafted gifts of art from 168 local artists and makers (14 are brand new!) and enjoy live holiday entertainment, free art classes, photos with Santa and more.

Sawdust art tree and sleigh

Click on photo for a larger image

Winter Wonderland with a dazzling Christmas tree and sleigh

Sawdust Art ornaments

Click on photo for a larger image

Beautiful handblown glass ornaments by Michael Panetta, Booth #502

It is open five three-day weekends: Friday, Nov. 17 through Sunday, Dec. 17 from 10 a.m.-7 p.m.

–Attendees will enjoy entertainment, free art classes and concessions.

–Laguna Beach residents get in for free every Friday from 10 a.m.-7 p.m.

Winter Fantasy offers a festive schedule of entertainment every day of the show. The schedule is available by clicking here.

–Three stages of live holiday music and entertainment.

–Complimentary photos with Santa daily, from 11 a.m.-4 p.m.

–Marionette puppet shows by renowned Rene’s Marionettes.

–Glassblowing and other art demonstrations.

–Balloon artistry and magic acts.

–Three demo booths offer complimentary art classes for all ages every day of the show. Studio One, The Children’s Art Spot and Ceramic Center offer:

–Pottery wheel and ceramic hand-building experience.

–Painting, printmaking and mixed media.

–Crafts and winter-themed projects.

Six food concessions offer a variety of options like Mediterranean, Mexican, American/Deli and vegan/vegetarian, while Espresso on the Go and the Saloon feature a satisfying array of hot and cold beverages and libations.

Admission: $10 Adults, $7 Seniors (65+), $5 Children (6-12) and $20 for a Season Pass. Free admission for veterans and children ages 5 and under.

 

