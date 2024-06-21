NewLeftHeader

This week in Breakers sports 112123

Share this story

This week in Breakers sports

Tuesday, Nov. 21

3 p.m. – Boys Basketball vs. AGBU/Canoga Park in Feast Week Tournament at Foothill

3 p.m. – Girls Water Polo vs. Orange Lutheran (Scrimmage)

Wednesday, Nov. 22

12 p.m. – Boys Basketball vs. University

Friday, Nov. 24

TBA – Boys Basketball vs. TBA at Edison Tournament

Saturday, Nov. 25

TBA – Girls Cross Country in State Championships at Woodward Park in Fresno

TBA – Boys Basketball vs. TBA at Edison Tournament

TBA – Boys Cross Country in State Championships at Woodward Park in Fresno

12:30 p.m. – Girls Basketball vs. Rosemead

Past week’s results

Thursday, Nov. 16

Boys Basketball lost to Mira Costa, 68-46, in the Jim Harris Memorial Tournament at Segerstrom.

Friday, Nov. 17

Boys Soccer tied Northwood, 0-0.

Saturday, Nov. 18

Boys Basketball beat Verdugo Hills, 57-50, in the Jim Harris Memorial Tournament at Ocean View to finish in 3rd place.

 

Shaena Stabler, President & CEO - Shaena@StuNewsLaguna.com

Lana Johnson, Editor - Lana@StuNewsLaguna.com

Tom Johnson, Publisher - Tom@StuNewsLaguna.com

Dianne Russell is our Associate Editor.

Michael Sterling is our Webmaster & Designer.

Mary Hurlbut and Scott Brashier are our photographers.

Alexis Amaradio, Dennis McTighe, Marrie Stone, Sara Hall, Suzie Harrison and Theresa Keegan are our writers and/or columnists.

In Memoriam - Stu Saffer and Barbara Diamond.

Email: Editor@StuNewsLaguna.com with news releases, letters, etc.

949.212.1499

Email: Shaena@StuNewsLaguna.com for questions about advertising

949.315.0259

*The content and ads in this publication do not necessarily reflect the opinions or views of the publisher.

© 2023 2S Publishing, LLC - All Rights Reserved.