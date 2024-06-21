NewLeftHeader

Coastal agency OKs changing 26 parcels of city land from residential designation to open space

By SARA HALL

A state agency last week unanimously approved changing the classification for 26 undeveloped pieces of land, effectively preserving 300 acres of open space in Laguna Canyon from potential future residential development.

The California Coastal Commission voted 12-0 Thursday (Nov. 16) in support of a request by the city of Laguna Beach to amend the Local Coastal Program and modify maps in the Land Use Plan and the Implementation Plan to change the land use designations at 26 city-owned parcels (all undeveloped hillside land) from residential/hillside protection to permanent open space. The action also changed the zoning at the same 26 parcels from residential/hillside protection to open space/passive.

The item was removed from the regular agenda, moved to the consent calendar (usually passed in a single motion, unless an item is pulled by a commissioner) and approved without discussion. Coastal staff was not aware of any opposition to the item and reported that the applicant (the city) is in agreement with the staff recommendation.

City Council and the Laguna Beach Planning Commission previously approved the LCP amendment. Now that the commission has certified the LCP amendment, no further city council action is necessary and the amendment will become effective.

According to the CCC staff report, 22 of the parcels are located on the eastern slope of Laguna Canyon, between development fronting Laguna Canyon Road and the undeveloped open space land near and adjacent to the Top of the World area of Aliso and Wood Canyons Wilderness Park. The contiguous parcels extend north and south of the curve in the road commonly known as the big bend.

The remaining four are also located in an undeveloped hillside area, southeast of the other parcels, in Laguna Beach. Only one is a stand-alone parcel, located southeast of the intersection of Canyon Acres Drive and Lewellyn Drive. The other three all abut one another and are located south of Temple Hills Drive, west of Zell Drive and north of Bluebird Canyon Drive.

The action ensures that a total of approximately 300 acres of undeveloped land will be preserved as open space.

Residential development would have been allowed, when certain conditions are met, under the current land use designation and zoning. It would have allowed very low-density housing, which would likely be high cost/non-affordable due to the low density and construction challenges. Coastal staff also noted in their report that development, if it were to be allowed, would be in “sensitive habitat, if not outright ESHA” (an environmentally sensitive habitat area). Residential development on these parcels would also further extend the need for fuel modification vegetation removal.

Although the development capacity is somewhat limited under the current land use designation. Areas in the residential/hillside protection category only allow a certain number of units depending on the slope of the property. The maximum number of units allowed is three units per acre on slopes up to and including 10%. The fewest number of units allowed is 0.1 units/acre for slopes of 40%-45%. No units are allowed on slopes greater than 45%. The city’s land use element also considers other factors that play a role in the number of allowable units of new development, including: infrastructure capacities, environmental hazards, preservation of environmental goals and public service costs. Regarding the specific RHP designation, the city document also states that the “actual development capability of hillside lands is therefore established by analysis of physical constraints and implementation of natural resource protection policies and ordinance requirements.”

Under the new land use designation and zoning, greenbelts, watershed areas and wildlife preserves outright will now be allowed, according to Coastal staff. Uses that would also be allowed, when certain conditions are met, include hiking trails, historical preserves, scientific study and vista points.

Coastal Act and LUP policies encourage or require protection of natural open space for all the benefits it provides.

Sara Hall covers City Hall and is a regular contributor to Stu News Laguna.

 

