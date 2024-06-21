NewLeftHeader

Laguna Beach Live! Music Insights FP 111723

Share this story

Laguna Beach Live! Music Insights performance delights audience

A full audience enjoyed an exquisite performance and fascinating conversation by violinist Madalyn Parnas Moller and cellist Erin Breene at the Laguna Beach Woman’s Club on November 14.

laguna beach violin

Click on photo for a larger image

Courtesy of Laguna Beach Live!

Performance by Madalyn Parnas Moller (on violin) and Erin Breene (playing cello) drew a large crowd

The event was part of Laguna Beach Live!’s Music Insights series. This program: Listening to New (classical) Music, presented by Music Festival collaborators Laguna Beach Live! and the Philharmonic Society of Orange County, was designed to enhance appreciation of violin repertoire and new classical music and was an enlightening introduction to the 2024 Laguna Beach Music festival. The 2024 Music Festival features Anne Akiko Myers, one of the world’s most esteemed violinists.

The Live! Music Insight programs are supported by a grant from the Festival of Arts Foundation.

For more information on Laguna Beach Live!, go to www.lagunabeachlive.org.

 

Shaena Stabler, President & CEO - Shaena@StuNewsLaguna.com

Lana Johnson, Editor - Lana@StuNewsLaguna.com

Tom Johnson, Publisher - Tom@StuNewsLaguna.com

Dianne Russell is our Associate Editor.

Michael Sterling is our Webmaster & Designer.

Mary Hurlbut and Scott Brashier are our photographers.

Alexis Amaradio, Dennis McTighe, Marrie Stone, Sara Hall, Suzie Harrison and Theresa Keegan are our writers and/or columnists.

In Memoriam - Stu Saffer and Barbara Diamond.

Email: Editor@StuNewsLaguna.com with news releases, letters, etc.

949.212.1499

Email: Shaena@StuNewsLaguna.com for questions about advertising

949.315.0259

*The content and ads in this publication do not necessarily reflect the opinions or views of the publisher.

© 2023 2S Publishing, LLC - All Rights Reserved.