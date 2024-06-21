NewLeftHeader

The Plant Man: Tending your landscape 111723

The Plant Man: Tending your landscape in mid-November

By Steve Kawaratani

“Autumn carries more gold in its pocket than all the other seasons.” –Jim Bishop

The Plant Man Steve Kawaratani

As the vibrant and golden hues of autumn captivate in Laguna and beyond, gardeners find themselves in the midst of garden imperatives to ensure their garden’s beauty. Mid-November marks an important transition for tending to your landscape’s needs, striking a balance between holiday splendor and readying for the anticipated colder and wetter weather that is lurking just offshore.

With the possibility of rainfall through the weekend, mulching plays a key role in the garden. Apply a layer of quality mulch around plants to safeguard their roots from fluctuating temperatures and to reduce water evaporation. It also provides an attractive and finished appearance for your garden beds.

As deciduous perennials begin their dormant period, trim back overgrown, weak and dead branches, which will promote healthier shoots in the next growing season. Mindful pruning not only rejuvenates your plants, but also allows for a tidier garden.

The Plant Man broccoli.jpg

Broccoli is among the cool-season vegetables to plant now

Lower daytime temperatures mean that it’s time to introduce cool-season vegetables like lettuce, spinach and broccoli to your vegetable plot. Our mild climate provides an ideal locale for these crops to flourish, offering a bounty of fresh produce for your kitchen garden.

While autumn leaves often appear pastoral, it’s essential to clear them from your garden beds and lawns. This prevents them from forming a soggy layer that can impede healthy plant growth. Consider composting the leaves to enrich your soil naturally, rather than filling the green waste bin.

The Plant Man mulch

Apply a layer of quality mulch around plants to safeguard their roots from fluctuating temperatures and to reduce water evaporation

Before the cooler season sets in, test and adjust your irrigation system. Confirm that it’s providing even coverage during periods of sporadic rainfall, which may occur even during an El Niño winter. Always program watering based on need, rather than schedule.

As you engage in these November gardening chores, envision your garden being Thanksgiving holiday ready. By embracing the changing of the season, you’re not only nurturing your plants, but also creating a garden of relaxation and appreciation during the autumnal bounty. See you next time.

Steve Kawaratani has been a local guy for seven decades and likes to garden and drive the Baja Peninsula with Catharine and Loki. He can be reached at This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. or 949.494.5141.

 

