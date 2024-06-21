NewLeftHeader

This week in Breakers sports 111723

This week in Breakers sports

Friday, Nov. 17

TBA – Boys Basketball vs. TBA in Jim Harris Memorial Tournament at Ocean View High School

3:15 p.m. – Boys Soccer at Northwood

Saturday, Nov. 18

TBA – Boys Cross Country in CIF-SS Finals at Mt. SAC

TBA – Girls Cross Country in CIF-SS at Mt. SAC

TBA – Boys Basketball vs. TBA in Jim Harris Memorial Tournament at Ocean View High School

Monday, Nov. 20

6 p.m. – Girls Basketball at Woodbridge

Tuesday, Nov. 21

3 p.m. – Boys Basketball vs. AGBU/Canoga Park in Feast Week Tournament at Foothill

3 p.m. – Girls Water Polo vs. Orange Lutheran (Scrimmage)

Wednesday, Nov. 22

12 p.m. – Boys Basketball vs. University

Past week’s results

Monday, Nov. 13

Boys Basketball beat Mayfair, 61-52, in the Jim Harris Memorial Tournament at Segerstrom

Tuesday, Nov. 14

Boys Water Polo lost to JSerra, 23-3, in State CIF Division 1 Regionals at JSerra

Girls Basketball beat Godinez, 41-33

Wednesday, Nov. 15

Boys Basketball beat Tesoro, 70-45, in Jim Harris Memorial Tournament at Ocean View High School

 

