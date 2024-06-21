NewLeftHeader

Laguna Dance Festival extends invitation 111723

Laguna Dance Festival extends invitation to “My Favorite Things” Holiday Gala on December 2

Laguna Dance Festival’s 2023 Gala is a celebration of “My Favorite Things” about dance – Laguna Beach, and the appreciation of living in an art-focused community. Laguna Dance Festival has been bringing world-class dance and dance education to the community since 2005. Dance, among the other art forms, makes Laguna Beach a unique and favorite spot for those who live here and visit here.

Their mission is, “To present world-class dance performance, increase public appreciation for the art and provide quality dance education.”

Laguna Dance Festival hopes you’ll join them on Saturday, Dec. 2 at 6 p.m. at the beautiful Surf & Sand Resort for their annual fun, dance-filled gala. Funds raised at this event support programming, education and will provide scholarships to talented young dancers.

For more information about Laguna Dance Festival, go to www.lagunadancefestival.org.

 

