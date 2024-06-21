NewLeftHeader

Mauli Ola Day at Thalia Street Beach

Photos by Mary Hurlbut

On Wednesday, Nov. 8, Mauli Ola Foundation introduced six young people living with cystic fibrosis to a day of surfing at Thalia Street Beach. Mauli Ola Foundation has been providing these natural therapies nationwide since 2008. Surfing has proven to be a great natural therapy that helps to strengthen participants’ lungs and expel mucus. With natural saltwater treatments, hospital visits are significantly reduced, and the kids are exposed to the outdoors, leading to healthier and more fulfilling lives. Some notable professional surfers were at hand – such as Matt Archbold, Cole Houshmand, Mark Gabriel, Hudson Saunders, Hans Hagen and others – to help the kids.

mauli ola 13

Arriving at the beach at 11 a.m. on November 8

mauli ola 13

Pro Surfers (L-R): Matt Archbold, Cole Houshmand, Mark Gabriel and Hudson Saunders

mauli ola 13

Matt Archbold prepping Keagan Castro for his surf session

mauli ola 13

Hudson Saunders assisting Maya Genco

mauli ola 13

Mark Gabriel instructing Brayden Castro

mauli ola 13

Cole Houshmand getting Caleigh Haber out through the white water

mauli ola 13

Thanks to Cole Houshmand – Caleigh Haber loved it!

mauli ola 13

Hans Hagen ready to assist

mauli ola 13

Maya Genco launched over the white water by Hudson Saunders

mauli ola 13

Keegan Castro after a push off from Matt Archbold

mauli ola 13

Mark Gabriel watching Brayden Castro

mauli ola 13

Cole Houshmand encouraged Caleigh Haber to pop up!

mauli ola 13

For more information and to find ways to help, go to www.mauliola.org.

 

