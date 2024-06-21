NewLeftHeader

OC Supervisor Katrina Foley announces 15th Annual Holiday New Coats for Kids Drive

Orange County Supervisor Katrina Foley announced her 15th Annual Holiday New Coats for Kid Drive for the Fifth District starting on Wednesday, Nov. through Monday, Dec. 18. Supervisor Foley is seeking donations of new coats in kids and youth sizes to help children and teenagers across the Fifth District stay warm this winter. This year reflects her continued commitment to helping our most vulnerable populations during the holiday season.

“I invite the public to join me in the holiday spirit and donate new coats and jackets to keep our kids warm this winter season,” said Supervisor Foley. “After hosting this coat drive for the last 14 years, we hope to break records this year and collect the most donations yet to help as many Orange County families as possible, including nearly 200 identified kids in South County.”

In Laguna Beach, drop off locations include:

–Laguna Beach City Hall, 505 Forest Ave.

–Boys & Girls Club, 1085 Laguna Canyon Road

–Laguna Beach Library, 363 Glenneyre St.

–Laguna Coast Regional Park, 18751 Laguna Canyon Road

For questions, call 714.834.3550, or email This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it..

 

