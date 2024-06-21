NewLeftHeader

Join the Pageant Legacy Society and give back to the Arts this Giving Tuesday

With Giving Tuesday just around the corner, the Festival of Arts and Pageant of the Masters are celebrating the art of giving and encouraging patrons to join the Pageant Legacy Society.

The Pageant Legacy Society offers members the unique chance to select and personalize one of the 2,600 red seats in the amphitheater with an engraved plaque. Naming a seat can be a meaningful and personal way for individuals to express their connection to the arts and the community. These plaques have been dedicated in memory of beloved ones, commemorated significant milestones, or symbolize the celebration of unforgettable moments enjoyed at the Pageant of the Masters. With the current count reaching 250 esteemed members, the proceeds from this philanthropic campaign play a pivotal role in subsidizing student scholarships, cultural and educational programs, as well as helping to cover operational costs.

“We’re grateful for the incredible support received through this initiative thus far. Connecting with our Legacy members has been an honor and a pleasure,” said Sharbie Higuchi, director of marketing/PR at Festival of Arts of Laguna Beach. “Discovering the stories behind each plaque has been rewarding, showcasing the meaningful connections made at the Pageant and Festival. We invite others to join us in creating their own legacy and becoming valued members of our artistic community.”

This holiday season, the Festival of Arts is inviting everyone to consider joining the Pageant Legacy Society. Tax-deductible donations begin at $500 for a seat in the Director’s Tier, $1,000 for Main Tier and $2,000 in Loge. Requests for specific seats are fulfilled on a first-come, first-served basis. In recognition of the generous contributions, a plaque will be affixed to a seat in the Irvine Bowl and the engraving will be featured in the annual souvenir program and on the Festival’s website. Additionally, a printable certificate is available for gifting purposes. To become a proud member of the Pageant Legacy Society, click here.

“Gifting or becoming a member of the Pageant Legacy Society is not only an opportunity to give to a nonprofit, but also about leaving a lasting impact, weaving your story into the arts and enriching our community’s cultural legacy for the enjoyment of future generations to come,” concluded Higuchi.

To stay up to date on all things Pageant of the Masters and Fine Arts Show visit www.foapom.com. To support the Festival of Arts, visit www.foapom.com/supportnow.

 

