Join the Boys & Girls Club on Giving Tuesday 111723

Join the Boys & Girls Club on Giving Tuesday, by supporting our youth on November 28

When you donate to the Boys & Girls Club Laguna Beach (BGCLB), you are making it possible for them to provide low-cost, high-quality programing during and after school for the youth in the community.

Boys & Girls Club provides a safe place to learn and grow, ongoing relationships with caring, adult professionals, life enhancing programs and character development experiences.

Giving Tuesday is November 28

Boys & Girls Clubs are changing lives by empowering young individuals to realize their full potential as well-rounded, compassionate and active members of society.

Support Our Youth, Support Our Future!

To donate, click here.

For more information on BGCLB, go to www.bgclagunabeach.org.

 

