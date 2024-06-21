NewLeftHeader

Home Safety Tips: Holiday Edition 111723

Share this story

Home Safety Tips: Holiday Edition

By Nicole Rice, Community Services Officer, Crime Prevention, LBPD

Follow these tips for home safety to prevent crime from happening while you are out of town for the holiday season.

Report all suspicious activity to Laguna Beach Police Department by calling 949.497.0701. Call 911 for an emergency or a crime in progress.

home safety house

Click on photo for a larger image

Courtesy of LBPD

Don’t be a target during the holidays

Follow these tips for home safety to help prevent crime from happening in your neighborhood:

–Install security cameras and lights on the first and second floor of the home.

–Report any suspicious activity.

–Lock up doors, windows and the garage when you leave the house, even if it is for a quick errand.

–If you leave for vacation, have a trusted family member or neighbor check on your home or apply for a vacation home check by clicking here.

–If you leave your home at night or are gone for a trip, leave a light on inside and outside.

Contact Nicole Rice at This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. if you have any questions about home security. Happy Holidays!

 

Shaena Stabler, President & CEO - Shaena@StuNewsLaguna.com

Lana Johnson, Editor - Lana@StuNewsLaguna.com

Tom Johnson, Publisher - Tom@StuNewsLaguna.com

Dianne Russell is our Associate Editor.

Michael Sterling is our Webmaster & Designer.

Mary Hurlbut and Scott Brashier are our photographers.

Alexis Amaradio, Dennis McTighe, Marrie Stone, Sara Hall, Suzie Harrison and Theresa Keegan are our writers and/or columnists.

In Memoriam - Stu Saffer and Barbara Diamond.

Email: Editor@StuNewsLaguna.com with news releases, letters, etc.

949.212.1499

Email: Shaena@StuNewsLaguna.com for questions about advertising

949.315.0259

*The content and ads in this publication do not necessarily reflect the opinions or views of the publisher.

© 2023 2S Publishing, LLC - All Rights Reserved.