NewLeftHeader

Crystal Cove Tree Lighting and Holiday Bazaar brings 111723

Share this story

Crystal Cove Tree Lighting and Holiday Bazaar brings in the holidays on December 2

There’s snow place like Crystal Cove during the holidays! Kick-off the holiday season with Crystal Cove Conservancy during the 2023 Tree Lighting & Holiday Bazaar on Saturday, Dec. 2 from 10 a.m.-5:30 p.m. The Crystal Cove Historic District (Los Trancos, Newport Coast) will be decked out from the trails to the sea with holiday décor and lights, plus the iconic beach tree.

Visitors can shop for gifts from local artisans during the Holiday Bazaar, meet Santa during a beachside photo op, munch on cookies and cocoa courtesy of The Beachcomber, make a special holiday craft and hear holiday tunes sung throughout the Cove by the Corona del Mar High School Madrigal Singers. The day will end as the Crystal Cove beach tree lights up as the sun sets.

crystal cove candy canes

Click on photo for a larger image

Courtesy of CCCF

Bring in the holidays with this wonderful tradition

A full schedule of events (which is subject to change) can be found by clicking here.

Parking is available at the Los Trancos Parking Lot located inland off Pacific Coast Highway. A $15 day use parking fee will apply.

To get to the Historic District, follow the trail located on the south side of the parking lot down to the beach. It is about a 15-minute walk. The Beachcomber shuttle (costs $2) runs between the Los Trancos Parking Lot and the Historic District every 15 minutes.

Crystal Cove Conservancy works to protect the historic, natural and cultural resources of Crystal Cove State Park. Their unique public/private partnership with California State Parks means that all revenue raised is reinvested into programs that use the park as an outdoor classroom for STEM education. These programs will cultivate the planet’s next generation of environmental stewards, ensuring that Crystal Cove and places like it live on for generations.

For more information, visit www.crystalcove.org.

 

Shaena Stabler, President & CEO - Shaena@StuNewsLaguna.com

Lana Johnson, Editor - Lana@StuNewsLaguna.com

Tom Johnson, Publisher - Tom@StuNewsLaguna.com

Dianne Russell is our Associate Editor.

Michael Sterling is our Webmaster & Designer.

Mary Hurlbut and Scott Brashier are our photographers.

Alexis Amaradio, Dennis McTighe, Marrie Stone, Sara Hall, Suzie Harrison and Theresa Keegan are our writers and/or columnists.

In Memoriam - Stu Saffer and Barbara Diamond.

Email: Editor@StuNewsLaguna.com with news releases, letters, etc.

949.212.1499

Email: Shaena@StuNewsLaguna.com for questions about advertising

949.315.0259

*The content and ads in this publication do not necessarily reflect the opinions or views of the publisher.

© 2023 2S Publishing, LLC - All Rights Reserved.