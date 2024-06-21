NewLeftHeader

Tis the season: LagunaTunes sets the stage FP 111723

By THERESA KEEGAN

This story is a part of our Arts section. Visit www.stunewslaguna.com/arts for more arts stories as well as our arts calendars.

No turkeys have even been cooked, but the holiday joy is arriving early in Laguna Beach when the LagunaTunes Community Chorus performs Holiday Mojo! this Sunday, Nov. 19.

“Our shows are more like a musical than just a concert,” said Artistic Musical Director Bob Gunn. “This year, since we’re so far ahead of the holiday season it’s a mix of Christmas and more contemporary, pop songs…we’ve found a good way to package it all together.”

The “plot” revolves around a person looking for inspiration and searching for the holiday spirit, explained Gunn. “He’s on a quest to find his mojo and runs into a lot of characters.”

It’s no surprise that LagunaTunes doesn’t settle for just offering a “traditional” holiday concert. After all, this group is not your typical community chorus. It seems to be part performance, part family and a whole lot of fun.

tis the dancing

Photos courtesy LagunaTunes

Choreographer Jeff Whittiker and dancer Lisa Morrice try out the vests and canes that will be used for a dance number in the upcoming LagunaTunes holiday concert

“People of all singing abilities are able to participate, and I think that’s great,” said Jeff Whittiker, who has been a member of LagunaTunes for the past seven years. He likes that some members are very accomplished vocalists, who love music and singing while others may be new to the nuances of group singing.

“Everybody just lifts each other up,” he said. “That’s one of the things I love about this group. You have people who love music and love to sing – sometimes in their own special way – and yet we’re all very supportive of each other.”

Members whole-heartedly agree that Gunn is a key reason this welcoming group produces such outstanding shows two times a year. Often the Artists Theater at the Laguna Beach High School, where the concerts are held, is standing room only. The shows include music, some dancing and limited, but funny lines.

“Bob makes all the difference,” said Linda Leahy, who has been with the group for more than 10 years and just joined the LagunaTunes board of directors. “The songs he picks are fun or beautiful, but they challenge us. And when we first start out, we sound horrible. But then it’s so exciting when you finally harmonize with all these people.”

tis the bob and patti

Music director Bob Gunn and Patti Jo Kiraly create rehearsal tracks for each show so members can still practice the songs when not at the weekly practice

 The transformation happens because not only do the singers attend a two-hour practice every Monday night and some Saturdays, but the members also practice at home and need to memorize the words. (Because LagunaTunes presents more as a show than a concert, the group does not use sheet music, allowing for more interaction between performers and the audience.)

“It’s a real commitment,” said Leahy. But she is thrilled to be a part of the group, especially since she doesn’t know how to read music. “To get into a chorus where you don’t need to read music is wonderful.”

tis the group

Members of LagunaTunes are now “off-book” during their rehearsals, meaning they are no longer using sheet music in preparation of the upcoming concert

To help members learn the tunes, as well as the songs, Gunn and member Patti Jo Kiraly, create rehearsal tracks for the singers to listen to. It was a practice they started during COVID, and it was so effective they’re continuing it, even though there are now in-person rehearsals.

“We give them recordings with someone singing their voice part,” said Gunn.  “We (Gunn and Kiraly) sing each part and put it all together through digital audio…They hear the whole song and their own part – it makes it easy for them to pick up their role. It’s a great teaching aid, actually.”

tis the bob gunn cropped

Bob Gunn conducts weekly practice for LagunaTunes at Thurston Middle School

Member Ed Hanke appreciates the rehearsal track, as he can listen to it while driving and it helps him learn the nuances in the variety of songs for each show.

“My favorite song I’ve ever sung with the group is ‘Bohemian Rhapsody,’” he said. But for this year’s holiday show he immediately knows his favorite: “I’m a Grinch guy, so I love that song,” he laughed. “But there’s a lot of variety. Some are fun to sing, and others are vocally challenging. The harmonies and everything are so precise – it’s beautiful.”

For Whittiker, the opportunity to sing consistently with others, and then have a public performance twice a year, has rewards that extend beyond making music.

“There’s always one or two moments within a concert where you feel a connection to something greater than yourself,” he said. “The feeling tends to develop through the process, as you become more connected to the music and your fellow singers.” For this concert the song that resonates with him is called “Do a Little Good,” which has the theme that if each person does a little good, that it will spread out to others.

“It’s the message and the joy that’s really uplifting,” said Whittiker. “It resonates with me at this moment.”

Gunn, former longtime artistic director of Men Alive and the director of St. Mary’s Episcopal Church choir, agrees that the group dynamic makes LagunaTunes unique.

“It’s fun to see a group of people come together and put on a fantastic concert,” he said. “And in the process, we can create the magic of community that we can’t do on our own.”

The LagunaTunes concert Holiday Mojo! will be held on Sunday, Nov. 19 at the Laguna Beach High School’s Artists Theater, starting at 4 p.m. Admission is free. For more information about LagunaTunes, click here.

