A milestone moment: Coast Film & Music Festival founders reflect on the last five years and what they still aspire to accomplish

By MARRIE STONE

Last March, Coast Film & Music Festival (CFMF) co-founder Ben Warner flew to Austin, Texas with advisory board member Chris Evans to attend the SXSW Film Festival. A screening of the 2023 documentary Wild Life caught Warner’s eye. The film chronicles the story of Kristine Tompkins, Patagonia’s first CEO, and Douglas Tompkins, an outdoorsman and entrepreneur who founded The North Face and co-founded Esprit.

The couple left their corporate careers behind in 1993 to devote their lives to preserving the lands behind their brands. Together, the two are responsible for the creation of 15 national parks throughout Chile and Argentina, protecting 14.8 million acres and making the largest private land donation in history. When a fatal kayaking accident claimed Doug’s life in 2015, Kris carried their legacy on.

The story had all the elements to make it an ideal fit for CFMF. But getting a big budget film like this wouldn’t be easy. Wild Life’s publicity team already had a distribution strategy solidified and had screened it at some major festivals. More importantly, the film had been picked up by the National Geographic Channel and would soon be streaming on Disney+. Warner’s request was met with an unequivocal “no.” He and Evans tried again and were denied again. And again. And again.

Long story short, Wild Life kicked off this year’s fifth annual CFMF at Hobie on Wednesday, Nov. 8. After the film, CFMF host Pat Parnell was joined on stage by philanthropist and executive director of the Marisla Foundation Beto Bedolfe, filmmaker Timmy O’Neill, professional snowboarder and founder of Protect Our Winters (P.O.W.) Jeremy Jones, author/naturalist Obi Kaufmann and Chris Evans.

Click on photo for a larger image

Photo by Mary Hurlbut

A sold-out screening of the 2023 documentary “Wild Life” kicked off this year’s 5th Annual Coast Film & Music Festival

“There were all these layers of connectivity,” Warner said, pointing out the film’s links between philanthropy, conservation, outdoor adventure and human-interest storytelling (not to mention that Patagonia joined the list of CFMF’s event sponsors). Those threads define the DNA that runs through CFMF’s ethos. “It’s a good example of how all these strands cross over.”

Bringing Wild Life to Laguna is testament to Warner’s passion and determination, two traits that have proven essential to the festival’s escalating success. Passion and determination led CFMF, in its second year, to be the only film festival on the West Coast to hold a safe, in-person, outdoor event in 2020. They won the Art Alliance’s Best Arts Program earlier this year. Now a nonprofit known as the Coast Film Foundation, they finally received approval for a coveted banner on Forest Avenue. With every passing year, they attract a growing number of world-class athletes, award-winning filmmakers, renowned musicians and corporate executives. This year, upwards of 80 filmmakers, change-makers and professional athletes attended, more than ever before.

Click on photo for a larger image

Photo by Candice Dartez

(L-R) Ben Warner and Enich Harris co-founded CFMF in 2019. Now in their fifth year, their galvanizing their momentum and planning ahead.

I sat down with Warner and his dog, Ryder, last Sunday afternoon to talk about these past five years and what the future holds. CFMF co-founder Enich Harris soon joined us. We hid in a remote corner on the green because, as you might imagine, they’re popular guys. Warner choked up several times as he looked around the grounds, at all the festival has accomplished and all the places he still hopes it can go.

Click on photo for a larger image

Courtesy of CFMF

Ben Warner’s dog, Ryder, attended this year’s festival providing a calming presence amidst a swirl of activities

If Laguna Beach had an interactive, living mission statement that celebrated all its unique and diverse traits, it might look a lot like CFMF. Warner and Harris created a space where art collides with our active sports culture. Where film and music mix. Where individuals come to find community and share stories that inspire action.

“One of the things we’ve learned in five years is that the community is drawn to this,” said Warner. “I think it’s because [the festival] reflects the community back to itself and [shows us] why we all live here.”

Of course, that would happen in Laguna – where the Greenbelt and Bluebelt meet. Outdoor sports enthusiasts are often the first to protect our natural resources. Their playgrounds are endangered, and they understand the urgency. Combine that with Warner’s and Harris’ passion for compelling storytelling and it creates the right recipe to inspire positive change.

Laguna has always attracted artistic pioneers like Warner and Harris. From its beginnings in the early 1900s, creatives came together to form lasting institutions like the Laguna Art Museum (1918), the Playhouse (1920), the Festival of Arts (1932) and Pageant of the Masters (1933). We’re a town of visionaries who bring their audacious ambitions. But ambition is often met with some resistance and accompanied by a little frustration.

“I’ve come to realize that we’re in a good position to play a role in bringing the past forward,” Warner said. “I tend to start things and see if they work, then ask for forgiveness later. Otherwise, it might not happen. There are just too many barriers. Too many reasons not to.”

But Warner and Harris happily navigate those barriers. They worked with our City Council this year to try bringing Wednesday evening’s Wild Life screening onto Forest Avenue, allowing more community access to the event. By distinguishing itself from the Newport Beach Film Festival with its red-carpet vibe, CFMF hopes to “cut through the vanity.” While their proposal was denied enough times that the clock ran out for this year’s festival, they ultimately got approval, which puts them in a strong position to offer that event next year. “We’re not a red-carpet event. We’re a green-carpet event,” Warner said, noting his commitment to keep the festival as accessible as possible.

They also had to work within the constraints of the city’s 70-decibel sound limit – the equivalent of a washing machine or dishwasher. This year, CFMF booked Kenny Aronoff, one of the most influential and in-demand drummers of all time. “To ask someone of that caliber to play softly was one of my hardest asks ever,” Warner said. “But he did a great job.”

Click on photo for a larger image

Courtesy of CFMF

Kenny Aronoff, the renowned drummer who played with John Mellencamp for more than 17 years, headlined Saturday night but kept the volume down

Their next goal is to bring music into the Irvine Bowl. “We’re working with city leaders to bring music into the Bowl in a way that’s acceptable to the neighbors,” Warner said. “It’s going to take time, discussion and careful planning, but I’m excited to do that.”

“Laguna is a world-renowned art colony and home to many remarkable artists of every genre. It makes sense that we have the Festival of Arts, Sawdust and Pageant to celebrate that legacy,” said Mark Christy, owner of Hobie and co-owner of the Ranch, two sponsors of the event. “However, we’re also home to world-class mountain biking, the oldest continuous surf contest on the planet and to dozens of professional athletes, musicians, inventors, environmental warriors and Oscar-nominated filmmakers.

“I’m stoked that Enich and Ben, two longtime friends of mine (who happen to hold their own in the water and on the trails), decided it was time to put Laguna on the film/music-fest map by showing innovative films dedicated to these sports, the environment and even the people that make this town unlike any other on the planet while featuring an insane line-up of local virtuosos on the musical stage.”

Click on photo for a larger image

Photo by Mary Hurlbut

Mark Christy (R) with filmmakers Barbara and Greg MacGillivray at the CFMF opening at Hobie

The 58 films shown this year mirrored CFMF’s ethos. They chronicled athletes who pushed their physical and psychological limits, overcame adversity and relied on each other to affect positive change. They modeled courage, resiliency and good stewardship, leaving the audience inspired to take action in their own lives.

Warner and Harris view this anniversary as a time to emerge from their incubation phase, build on their momentum and come out in full force. This year they added the Coast Summit, an event that brought filmmakers, athletes, sustainability experts and business leaders together for a full day of conversations about conservation and social responsibility.

Click on photo for a larger image

Photo by Jim Collins

Pro snowboarder and Executive Director of Protect Our Winters (P.O.W) Jeremy Jones addresses the audience at the first Coast Summit event on Thursday, Nov. 9

“Beyond the partying and fun of the festival, the Summit brings all these interesting people who might not know each other together. We can use that creative energy to come up with new ideas and ultimately bring more industry here,” Warner said.

They also added the Do Good Village, which featured organizations like Blue City, the Pacific Marine Mammal Center, the Ocean Institute and the Laguna Bluebelt Coalition to educate both kids and adults about the environment.

Click on photo for a larger image

Photo by Mary Hurlbut

The Do Good Village educated the community on a variety of environmental topics while providing a fun and creative atmosphere

“The thing that makes this work is Enich and Ben’s unbridled passion,” Christy said. “Trust me, they’re not making a ton of dough by doing this, and I suspect they came out of pocket for the first few years. But passion breeds persistence and, after thousands of hours, they have created something that every member of the family, and the community, will find fascinating. It just gets better every year.”

Click on photo for a larger image

Photo by Mary Hurlbut

Yoga was among the many #GetOutside outdoor events offered this year. Other events included group kayaking, hiking and a mountain bike ride.

“As filmmakers, Greg and I have been so thrilled with the creativity and dedication that Ben and Enich have shown in developing one of the top events in our special town,” said Barbara MacGillivray. The MacGillivrays premiered one of their latest IMAX works, Cities of the Future, on Sunday afternoon. The audience provided real-time feedback. “It is always a great joy if we can participate with the showing of one of our films,” MacGillivray said.

Harris also had the chance to debut a film he’s been working on the past three years. Trilogy: New Wave follows three up-and-coming surfers, including San Clemente’s Griffin Colapinto. “That was a passion project,” Harris said. “To be able to bring that whole surfing community up here to celebrate was a pinnacle energy moment. We had 800 people here that night, including 10 of the top 30 surfers in the world.”

Click on photo for a larger image

Courtesy of CFMF

A crowd gathers in the outdoor living room Saturday night to watch the Mountains and Snow Filmmaker Showcase

“We’re not starting a movement,” Warner said. “We’re putting the mirror back on a movement that already exists. We’re reminding ourselves of who we are, why we’re here and why community is important to us. Why art is important. Why the outdoors is important.

“We’re finding the stories and the people who can remind us of how important these things are. Because the world is crazy right now. We have important elections next year. [We need to remind] ourselves that it’s important to lean into the things that we believe in, and the things we love, and be smarter about how we vote, how we use our personal time and our time together. Because, in the end, that’s really all we have.”

For more information about CFMF and their mission, visit their website by clicking here. Mark your calendars for next year’s event happening November 2024.

