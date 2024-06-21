NewLeftHeader

Winter Fantasy arrives today FP 111723

Share this story

Winter Fantasy arrives today, Sawdust Art Festival classes continue every week

The 33rd Annual Winter Fantasy, a one-of-a-kind holiday art festival, begins today, Nov. 17 through December 17 – every Friday, Saturday and Sunday, rain or shine – from 10 a.m.-7 p.m.

Step into a festive, unique shopping experience in an enchanting winter wonderland with thousands of lights and decorations, handcrafted gifts by more than 160 artists, three stages of live music, community performances, carolers, puppeteers, art classes and daily visits with Santa Claus.

Winter fantasy ornament

Click on photo for a larger image

Photo by Mary Hurlbut

A Winter Wonderland awaits…

Winter Fantas Sawdust boy with goat

Click on photo for a larger image

Photo by Mary Hurlbut

Fun for the entire family

Tickets: Adults: $10; Seniors, 65+: $7; Children, age 6-12: $5 and Children, age 5 and Under: Free. Tickets may be used any day of the festival. Veterans receive free admission with each valid ID at the Box Office (in person only).

For more information on winter artists, entertainment and art classes, go here. For tickets, click here.

In addition, Sawdust Art Festival’s fall schedule not only hosts a selection of new and returning, vibrant classes taught by local Sawdust artists, but also launches an exciting and much anticipated afterschool program, After School Art at the Sawdust.

Fun and educational, the after-school program is aimed at youth ages 10-18 and will cover a wide variety of art forms that include printmaking, painting, ceramics and mixed media. Each afternoon explores a different medium, and some may offer two or three different activities, giving students a deeper understanding of how that medium works.

sawdust art glassblowing

Click on photo for a larger image

Photos courtesy of Sawdust Art Festival

Afternoon Art Classes

Offering workshops through the end of November, “After School Art” is aimed at igniting the imagination of students and allowing them to explore their creative selves. Students can sign up for one or more classes, and those students who register for a four-week program will receive a complimentary tote bag filled with a variety of wonderful art supplies. Classes run from 3:30-5 p.m. on Wednesdays in October, and from 3:30-5 p.m. on Thursdays in November.

sawdust art glassblowing

Click on photo for a larger image

Mixed Media Magic

Sawdust Art Classes’ fall offering is also brim-full with other artist-led art classes! On Thursdays (beginning Oct. 12), you can learn the photography techniques of a professional. Local photographer Mary Church will guide you through the key elements of photography, including perspective, composition, color, design and imagery. Charleine Guy teaches a vibrant and expressive workshop titled Mixed Media Magic; and in the evening, you can paint a live, classical ballerina with artist Michelle Burt who will demonstrate step-by-step how to convey the magical connection between shape and movement.

sawdust art glassblowing

Click on photo for a larger image

Master Glassblowing

Sawdust Art Classes have many expressive and informative classes offered every week that the Sawdust Art Festival wants to share with you (far too many to mention here!). Visit Sawdust online (click here) for detailed information on classes, times and listings. They can’t wait to share the magic of art with you!

Thursdays in November, 3:30-5 p.m.

After School Art

The afterschool program will run right through to the end of November. The classes cover a range of different mediums including printmaking, painting, and clay. Fun yet educational, each class is priced at $50, or $195 for four weeks which includes a free tote bag filled with art supplies.

sawdust art mixed media

Click on photo for a larger image

Mixed Media – November 30

Friday, Nov. 30, 10 a.m.-12 p.m.

Mixed Media

Immerse yourself into Charleine Guy’s world of vibrant color and magic, where you will learn how to use color, acrylic paint and mixed media to create a truly beautiful, impressionistic style, work of art. Step by step, Guy will show you how to build your composition using a bold, expressive style and how to work with color and abstract themes. Absolutely no experience is necessary (although this is a great way to “loosen up” if you do have experience).

All materials for this class will be provided, including canvas, paint, collage, professional brushes and instruction. Please ensure that you wear comfortable, “not your best” clothes as things can sometimes get a bit messy.

Cost: $95

sawdust art portraits

Click on photo for a larger image

Portrait Photography – November 30

Thursday, Nov. 30, 9 a.m.

December 7 and 14, 9 a.m.

January 25, 10 a.m.

Portrait Photography with Mary Church

Looking to feel good in front of the camera and confident behind the lens? Wondering how to master the elements of light, pose and mood? In this one-on-one class, professional Photographer Mary Church will take you step-by-step through the process, helping you to understand the fundamentals of how to use light and light settings, equipment choices, backgrounds, poses and clothing options. You will be photographed and photographing, allowing you the perspective from both model and photographer. The class will take place in a Studio Setting using natural light photography.

This is a two-hour class; you will receive one 5 x 7 and two 4 x 6 photographs – just in time for those holiday cards.

Price includes all materials and wine.

Cost: $150

Shaena Stabler, President & CEO - Shaena@StuNewsLaguna.com

Lana Johnson, Editor - Lana@StuNewsLaguna.com

Tom Johnson, Publisher - Tom@StuNewsLaguna.com

Dianne Russell is our Associate Editor.

Michael Sterling is our Webmaster & Designer.

Mary Hurlbut and Scott Brashier are our photographers.

Alexis Amaradio, Dennis McTighe, Marrie Stone, Sara Hall, Suzie Harrison and Theresa Keegan are our writers and/or columnists.

In Memoriam - Stu Saffer and Barbara Diamond.

Email: Editor@StuNewsLaguna.com with news releases, letters, etc.

949.212.1499

Email: Shaena@StuNewsLaguna.com for questions about advertising

949.315.0259

*The content and ads in this publication do not necessarily reflect the opinions or views of the publisher.

© 2023 2S Publishing, LLC - All Rights Reserved.